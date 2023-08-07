Glacier basin flooding destroys two structures in Alaskan capital of Juneau and prompts local emergency declaration

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 130 AM CDT
FOR NORTHEASTERN WILLIAMSON...SALINE...GALLATIN...SOUTHWESTERN POSEY
AND CENTRAL UNION COUNTIES...

At 114 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line
extending from 6 miles west of Uniontown to Carrier Mills, moving
east at 30 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail.

SOURCE...Law enforcement.

IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

Locations impacted include...
Harrisburg, Eldorado, Morganfield, Shawneetown, Breckinridge Center,
Uniontown, Galatia, Ridgway, Equality, Pittsburg, Carrier Mills,
Raleigh, Waverly, Omaha, Old Shawneetown, Junction and Muddy.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 400 AM CDT for southern,
south central and southeastern Illinois...southwestern Indiana...and
northwestern Kentucky.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.

&&


HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN;
WIND THREAT...OBSERVED;
MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

Weather Alert

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 415 AM CDT EARLY THIS MORNING...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected.

* WHERE...A portion of southern Illinois, including the following
county, Williamson.

* WHEN...Until 415 AM CDT.

* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 107 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to
thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin
shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain
have fallen.
- Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are expected over
the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Marion, Herrin, Carterville, Johnston City, Crainville,
Cambria, Energy, Hurst, Pittsburg, Freeman Spur, Bush,
Whiteash, Williamson County Regional Airport, Colp and
Spillertown.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the
dangers of flooding.

&&

Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS EXTENDED TORNADO WATCH 598 TO
INCLUDE THE FOLLOWING AREAS UNTIL 4 AM CDT EARLY THIS MORNING

IN ILLINOIS THIS WATCH INCLUDES 4 COUNTIES

IN SOUTHERN ILLINOIS

GALLATIN              JACKSON               SALINE
WILLIAMSON

IN KENTUCKY THIS WATCH INCLUDES 3 COUNTIES

IN WESTERN KENTUCKY

DAVIESS               HENDERSON             UNION

THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF CARBONDALE, HARRISBURG, HENDERSON,
HERRIN, MORGANFIELD, MURPHYSBORO, OWENSBORO, AND SHAWNEETOWN.

Glacier basin flooding destroys two structures in Alaskan capital of Juneau and prompts local emergency declaration

(CNN) — Record-breaking river flooding has destroyed at least two structures in Juneau, Alaska, and prompted local evacuations after a sudden outburst from a glacier-dammed lake inundated the region, officials say.

City officials declared a local emergency on Sunday as the flooding made the banks of the Mendenhall River unstable and blocked some roads with silt and debris.

“Although river levels continue to fall, at least two structures have been lost to the river and others are at risk and/or have been evacuated,” the City and Borough of Juneau said in a news release Sunday morning.

The torrent originated from the Suicide Basin – an ice- and water-filled basin adjacent to Juneau’s Mendenhall Glacier – and flowed into the Mendenhall Lake and river, causing the lake to crest Saturday night, according to the National Weather Service in Juneau.

The lake crested at a record 14.97 feet – far higher than the previous record of 11.99 feet set in 2016, the weather service said. By Sunday night, the lake had lowered to around 7 feet and is expected to drop below 6 feet by Tuesday night, weather service data shows.

Though the Suicide Basin has been releasing outbursts of glacial water into the adjacent lake and river since 2011, the weather service warned that the current flooding is affecting areas that have not previously seen this flooding.

Due to unstable river banks, city officials strongly advised residents against going near the river. They also warned that some fuel tanks and hazardous material containers were impacted by the flooding.

Utilities had been restored in a majority of locations as of mid-day Sunday, the city said in its release. Crews were still working to clear blocked roadways Sunday afternoon, it said.

As the lake’s levels continued to recede Sunday, the weather service announced its flood warning had expired.

“Flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat, but hazards persist in and near the Mendenhall River,” the weather service said.

“Heed remaining road closures, stay out of the river and away from unstable banks, and give plenty of space for resources to provide assistance,” it added.

