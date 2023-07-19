Fourth bus carrying migrants from Texas arrives in Los Angeles

 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH
516 IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING FOR THE FOLLOWING
AREAS

IN ILLINOIS THIS WATCH INCLUDES 9 COUNTIES

IN SOUTHERN ILLINOIS

ALEXANDER             JACKSON               JOHNSON
MASSAC                PERRY                 POPE
PULASKI               UNION                 WILLIAMSON

IN KENTUCKY THIS WATCH INCLUDES 11 COUNTIES

IN WESTERN KENTUCKY

BALLARD               CALLOWAY              CARLISLE
FULTON                GRAVES                HICKMAN
LIVINGSTON            LYON                  MARSHALL
MCCRACKEN             TRIGG

IN MISSOURI THIS WATCH INCLUDES 5 COUNTIES

IN SOUTHEAST MISSOURI

BOLLINGER             CAPE GIRARDEAU        MISSISSIPPI
PERRY                 SCOTT

THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF BARDWELL, BENTON, CADIZ, CAIRO,
CAPE GIRARDEAU, CARBONDALE, CHARLESTON, CLINTON, EDDYVILLE,
GOLCONDA, HERRIN, HICKMAN, JACKSON, JONESBORO, MARBLE HILL,
MAYFIELD, METROPOLIS, MOUND CITY, MURPHYSBORO, MURRAY, PADUCAH,
PERRYVILLE, PINCKNEYVILLE, SIKESTON, SMITHLAND, VIENNA,
AND WICKLIFFE.

Weather Alert

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Union,
northern Johnson, western Williamson and east central Jackson
Counties through 430 AM CDT...

At 349 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near
Carbondale, moving southeast at 40 mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is
possible.

This strong thunderstorm will be near...
Carterville around 355 AM CDT.
Crainville and Energy around 400 AM CDT.

Other locations in the path of this storm include Goreville, Lake Of
Egypt Area, Creal Springs and Vienna.

This includes the following highways...
Interstate 24 in Illinois between Mile Markers 1 and 15.
Interstate 57 in Illinois between Mile Markers 37 and 53.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

&&


MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN;
MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

Weather Alert

.Multiple rounds of thunderstorms will keep the potential for flash
flooding, some significant, across the watch area through early
morning. At this time, the heaviest rainfall totals are expected
across far southern Illinois and the Purchase area of western
Kentucky, where some locations will pick up over 5 inches of rain.
Localized rainfall totals of up to 10 inches are possible and may
result in significant life threatening flooding.

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
likely.

* WHERE...Portions of southern Illinois, western Kentucky and
southeast Missouri, including the following areas, in southern
Illinois, Alexander, Gallatin, Hardin, Jackson, Johnson, Massac,
Pope, Pulaski, Saline, Union and Williamson. In western Kentucky,
Ballard, Caldwell, Calloway, Carlisle, Christian, Crittenden,
Daviess, Fulton, Graves, Henderson, Hickman, Hopkins, Livingston,
Lyon, Marshall, McCracken, McLean, Muhlenberg, Todd, Trigg, Union
KY and Webster. In southeast Missouri, Bollinger, Butler, Cape
Girardeau, Carter, Mississippi, New Madrid, Perry MO, Ripley,
Scott, Stoddard and Wayne MO.

* WHEN...Until 10 AM CDT this morning.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Flooding may occur
in poor drainage and urban areas. A few locations will experience
significant life threatening flooding.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Multiple rounds of thunderstorms may produce 5 to as much as
locally 10 inches of rainfall.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Move to higher ground if
flooding threatens your location. Avoid flooded roadways.

&&

Fourth bus carrying migrants from Texas arrives in Los Angeles

  • 0

(CNN) — A bus carrying 41 migrants from Brownsville, Texas, arrived in Los Angeles Tuesday evening – the fourth such bus to arrive in the city in recent weeks, according to a nonprofit.

Among the passengers were six children ranging in age from 1 to 15 years old, the Coalition for Humane Immigrant Rights of Los Angeles said in a statement. About half of the migrants are from Venezuela and the others are from countries including Brazil, Chile, China, Colombia, Guatemala, Haiti and Honduras, it said.

The nonprofit believes the bus was funded by Texas state officials. CNN has reached out to Texas Governor Greg Abbott’s office for comment.

Abbott and Republican Florida Governor Ron DeSantis have sent thousands of migrants to Democratic-led states in protest of the Biden administration’s immigration and border security efforts, which they have slammed as inadequate.

Gov. Abbott first sent migrants from Texas to Los Angeles on June 14, a move Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass called a “political stunt.”

A spokesperson for Bass’ office confirmed the migrants’ arrival Tuesday and said the office became aware of the bus on Monday.

The arriving migrants were greeted by the immigration coalition and other community groups who provided them with food, hygiene kits, clothes and consultations with legal immigration attorneys, the coalition said. The migrants will be connected with loved ones or sponsors across the West Coast of the US, it said.

“We will do what we must to protect the dignity and safety of these families whenever they arrive,” the coalition’s executive director Angelica Salas said in a statement. “We will work together with other like-minded people and entities in Los Angeles to receive these asylum seekers with compassion and respect.”

Salas called on the Biden administration to provide protection to asylum seekers and increase funding for to nonprofits and community groups helping migrants “as we watch more and more buses arrive in California and other states.”

Gov. Abbott’s administration has sent more than 25,000 migrants to cities across the US, including Washington, DC, New York City, Chicago, Philadelphia, Denver and Los Angeles, according to a July 10 tweet from the governor. At the time, more than 80 migrants had been sent to Los Angeles, he said.

“We do not mistake these busing episodes as well-intentioned,” Salas said. “Texas and Florida have shown a callous disregard to the human experience, especially as it relates to asylum seekers with black and brown skin.”

“Busing migrants anywhere in the middle of a scorching summer is not kind, it is cruel and unjustified,” Salas said.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you