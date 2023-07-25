 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 6 PM CDT
WEDNESDAY...
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 7 PM CDT
WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Heat index values up to 107 expected.

* WHERE...Portions of southern Illinois and southeast Missouri.
From near Malden, MO to Marion, IL to Mt. Vernon, IL.

* WHEN...From 11 AM to 7 PM CDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...High heat index values are forecast to
persist through Saturday and an extension of this advisory is
likely.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

A Lake Wind Advisory indicates that winds will cause rough chop
on area lakes. Small boats will be especially prone to capsizing.

&&

Former Louisiana police officer charged with 2nd felony count in death of Alonzo Bagley

  • Updated
Former Louisiana police officer charged with 2nd felony count in death of Alonzo Bagley

Former officer Alexander Tyler resigned from the Shreveport Police Department in March.

 Shreveport Police Department

(CNN) — The Shreveport, Louisiana, police officer charged in the February shooting death of Alonzo Bagley, an unarmed Black man, has been charged with a second felony count related to the incident.

Alexander Tyler was charged in February with negligent homicide for Bagley’s death. A second criminal charge, felony malfeasance in office, has now been added, his attorney, Dhu Thompson, told CNN.

Tyler pleaded not guilty to both charges Monday, Thompson said.

Each felony carries a sentence of up to five years in prison, and if he is found guilty, the court could impose the sentences concurrently or consecutively.

“These charges are extremely disappointing,” Thompson told CNN in an emailed statement. “However, we have been prepared since day one to bring the case and facts therein to an impartial jury. We look forward to our day in court.”

Bagley, 43, was shot after Tyler and another officer responded to a domestic disturbance call at an apartment complex, according to Louisiana State Police, which is investigating the encounter.

When the officers arrived, Bagley jumped down from an apartment balcony and fled. After a brief foot chase, Tyler shot Bagley, who was later found to be unarmed, state police said.

Investigators have released body camera video and a 911 call related to the shooting, which happened less than a month after the fatal beating of Tyre Nichols by Memphis officers after a traffic stop. Nichols’ case reignited a national conversation about police use of force against people of color, particularly Black Americans.

“We are pleased that former Officer Tyler has finally been arraigned and the wheels of the justice system are turning and that he is facing additional charges,” Bagley family attorney Ron Haley told CNN in a statement. “We still believe that the charge of negligent homicide should be upgraded to manslaughter.”

The Bagley family has filed a federal wrongful death lawsuit against Tyler.

Tyler resigned from the force in March, according to Shreveport Mayor Tom Arceneaux.

CNN has reached out to the Caddo Parish District Attorney’s Office for more information on the additional charge.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.