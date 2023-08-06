Florida’s feud with the College Board’s AP Psychology course explained

Weather Alert

...Patchy Dense Fog Early This Morning... Patches of dense fog are reducing visibilities to a quarter mile or less over southeast Missouri, portions of southern Illinois, and the Purchase Area of Kentucky. Drivers on Interstate 55 through southeast Missouri and U.S. Highway 60 from Paducah to Poplar Bluff will be the most impacted by the poor visibility. Drivers should slow down and be prepared for a sudden loss of visibility. Low beam headlights should be used while driving in dense fog. Conditions should improve by 8 AM.