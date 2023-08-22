 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT
FRIDAY...
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY HAS EXPIRED...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to
115.

* WHERE...Portions of southern Illinois, southwest Indiana,
western Kentucky and southeast Missouri.

* WHEN...Until 10 PM CDT Friday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

Firefighters evacuate more than 200 patients from a Los Angeles hospital after a power outage

(CNN) — A power outage overnight at a Los Angeles hospital prompted the evacuation of more than 200 patients from a building housing neonatal intensive care and OBGYN units, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

The outage occurred in a six-story building at White Memorial Hospital, LA City Fire Capt. Cody Weireter told reporters Tuesday morning, calling it a “very large scope emergency.”

Of the 271 patients at the facility, 21 were deemed critical, Weireter said.

It’s unclear if the outage was caused by or related to Hilary, which struck Southern California on Sunday as a tropical storm with heavy rain and flooding before weakening to a post-tropical cyclone.

At White Memorial Hospital, “LAFD firefighters and paramedics had to work in a coordinated effort to transport (patients) down the stairs and the stairwells to awaiting ambulances,” Weireter said. Those ambulances will transport the critical patients to nearby hospitals, while firefighters take the remaining, non-critical patients to another facility on the hospital’s campus.

“At this point we are moving as quickly as possible to try and get these patients transported,” Weireter said.

CNN has reached out to the hospital for additional information.

The fire department initially received a call at 11:45 p.m. local time Monday that the building had lost power and its backup generators were not working, the department previously told CNN. Officials responded to assist in the evacuation, with priority given to patients with urgent needs, such as those on ventilators.

