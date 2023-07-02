Father dies after falling over 100 feet from an Oregon trail’s cliff while hiking with family, authorities say

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH
431 IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT /9 PM EDT/ THIS EVENING FOR THE
FOLLOWING AREAS

IN ILLINOIS THIS WATCH INCLUDES 19 COUNTIES

IN SOUTHEAST ILLINOIS

EDWARDS

IN SOUTHERN ILLINOIS

ALEXANDER             FRANKLIN              GALLATIN
HAMILTON              HARDIN                JACKSON
JEFFERSON             JOHNSON               MASSAC
PERRY                 POPE                  PULASKI
SALINE                UNION                 WABASH
WAYNE                 WHITE                 WILLIAMSON

IN INDIANA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 6 COUNTIES

IN SOUTHWEST INDIANA

POSEY

IN SOUTHWEST INDIANA

GIBSON                PIKE                  SPENCER
VANDERBURGH           WARRICK

IN KENTUCKY THIS WATCH INCLUDES 22 COUNTIES

IN WESTERN KENTUCKY

BALLARD               CALDWELL              CALLOWAY
CARLISLE              CHRISTIAN             CRITTENDEN
DAVIESS               FULTON                GRAVES
HENDERSON             HICKMAN               HOPKINS
LIVINGSTON            LYON                  MARSHALL
MCCRACKEN             MCLEAN                MUHLENBERG
TODD                  TRIGG                 UNION
WEBSTER

IN MISSOURI THIS WATCH INCLUDES 11 COUNTIES

IN SOUTHEAST MISSOURI

BOLLINGER             BUTLER                CAPE GIRARDEAU
CARTER                MISSISSIPPI           NEW MADRID
PERRY                 RIPLEY                SCOTT
STODDARD              WAYNE

THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ALBION, BARDWELL, BENTON, BLOOMFIELD,
BOONVILLE, CADIZ, CAIRO, CALHOUN, CAPE GIRARDEAU, CARBONDALE,
CARMI, CHARLESTON, CLINTON, DIXON, DONIPHAN, EDDYVILLE,
ELIZABETHTOWN, ELKTON, EVANSVILLE, FAIRFIELD, FORT BRANCH,
GOLCONDA, GRAYVILLE, GREENVILLE, HARRISBURG, HENDERSON, HERRIN,
HICKMAN, HOPKINSVILLE, JACKSON, JONESBORO, MADISONVILLE,
MARBLE HILL, MARION, MAYFIELD, MCLEANSBORO, METROPOLIS,
MORGANFIELD, MOUND CITY, MOUNT CARMEL, MOUNT VERNON, MURPHYSBORO,
MURRAY, NEW MADRID, OWENSBORO, PADUCAH, PERRYVILLE, PETERSBURG,
PIEDMONT, PINCKNEYVILLE, POPLAR BLUFF, POSEYVILLE, PRINCETON,
ROCKPORT, SHAWNEETOWN, SIKESTON, SMITHLAND, VAN BUREN, VIENNA,
WEST FRANKFORT, WEST SALEM, AND WICKLIFFE.

Weather Alert

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 515 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected.

* WHERE...A portion of southern Illinois, including the following
counties, Franklin, Gallatin, Hamilton, Saline, White, and
Williamson.

* WHEN...Until 515 PM CDT.

* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 205 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to
thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin
shortly in the advisory area. Radar estimates between 1 and 2
inches of rain per hour falling, with repeat heavy rains over
the same areas. Localized flooding is expected.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Marion, Herrin, Harrisburg, West Frankfort, Carterville,
Eldorado, Johnston City, Shawneetown, Norris City,
Crainville, Cambria, Energy, Galatia, Ridgway, Equality,
Pittsburg, Thompsonville, Creal Springs, Carrier Mills, and
Lake Of Egypt Area.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

&&

Weather Alert

The National Weather Service in Paducah has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...
Northwestern Williamson County in southern Illinois...
Southeastern Jackson County in southern Illinois...

* Until 245 PM CDT.

* At 209 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Carbondale,
moving northeast at 30 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage
to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include...
Carbondale, Herrin, Murphysboro, Carterville, De Soto, Crainville,
Cambria, Energy, Hurst, Bush, Williamson County Regional Airport
and Colp.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.

&&


HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN;
WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

Weather Alert

...THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR WILLIAMSON AND WESTERN SALINE
COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 230 PM CDT...

The storm which prompted the warning has moved out of the area.
Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 800 PM CDT for
south central and southern Illinois. Additional severe thunderstorms
are possible in the area within the hour.

To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement
agency. They will relay your report to the National Weather Service
Paducah.

Father dies after falling over 100 feet from an Oregon trail’s cliff while hiking with family, authorities say

  • 0

(CNN) — An Oregon man died on a hike with this family after falling from a cliff at a popular natural recreation site, according to law enforcement.

The 40-year-old man, his wife and five children were hiking at Multnomah Falls, located about 30 miles east of downtown Portland, when he either slipped or stumbled, Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson John Plock told CNN.

The fall happened Saturday around a half mile up the trail, according to Plock.

“He slid down a steep hill and then fell off a cliff,” Plock said. “We estimate it was a 100 to 150-foot fall.”

After the father fell, his family and others were unable to see where he landed, Plock told CNN affiliate KATU.

The sheriff’s department and Corbett Fire District responded and searched for the man, finding his body about 45 minutes after the incident occurred, according to tweets from the agencies.

The family is from the Portland metro area, according to authorities.

Multnomah Falls has more than 2 million visitors annually and is the most-visited natural recreation site in the Pacific Northwest, according to the US Forest Service website.

In August 2022, a woman hiking with friends along the Multnomah Falls-Larch Mountain Trail died after a head injury from an approximately 100-foot fall, CNN previously reported.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

CNN’s Rebekah Riess and Zoe Sottile contributed to this report.