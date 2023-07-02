Father dies after falling over 100 feet from an Oregon trail’s cliff while hiking with family, authorities say

Weather Alert

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 515 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of southern Illinois, including the following counties, Franklin, Gallatin, Hamilton, Saline, White, and Williamson. * WHEN...Until 515 PM CDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 205 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Radar estimates between 1 and 2 inches of rain per hour falling, with repeat heavy rains over the same areas. Localized flooding is expected. - Some locations that will experience flooding include... Marion, Herrin, Harrisburg, West Frankfort, Carterville, Eldorado, Johnston City, Shawneetown, Norris City, Crainville, Cambria, Energy, Galatia, Ridgway, Equality, Pittsburg, Thompsonville, Creal Springs, Carrier Mills, and Lake Of Egypt Area. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. &&