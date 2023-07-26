 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...LAKE WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING
TO 6 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO
7 PM CDT SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Heat index values up to 115 expected. Sustained southwest winds
in excess of 15 mph.

* WHERE...Portions of southeastern MO, southern IL, and
southwestern IN.

* WHEN...From 10 AM to 6 PM today for the Lake Wind Advisory. From
11 AM this morning to 7 PM Saturday for the Heat Advisory.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur. Boating on area lakes may be more
challenging due to gusty southwest winds.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

A Lake Wind Advisory indicates that winds will cause rough chop
on area lakes. Small boats will be especially prone to capsizing.

&&

Father charged after being found in hot car in desert with 2 children

  • 0

(CNN) — A Nevada man is facing charges after he and his two children were found suffering from the effects of scorching heat in a vehicle in the desert, according to an arrest report.

Brian Laugeson’s children – a boy and a girl whose ages were not released – were going in and out of consciousness when they were found by Henderson Police Department officers Monday. The temperature was 105 degrees, the arrest report states.

Dangerously high temperatures that have proven deadly in multiple states are expected to remain for several more days, forecasters say.

Laugeson, who is separated from the children’s mother, had custody of them for the weekend, according to the police report. He was reported missing along with his children, and officers tracked his location using his cell phone.

The police report says the children “were naked and visibly suffering from heat-related illnesses,” with one child having a seizure. Laugeson and the children were hospitalized. A court-ordered blood test indicated that Laugeson “had ingested illegal narcotics,” the arrest report states.

He has been charged with two counts of first-degree child abuse or neglect with substantial bodily harm.

Court records do not list an attorney for Laugeson. The Clark County court docket shows he is scheduled for a pretrial custody hearing Wednesday, but Henderson Hospital did not immediately return a request for information on whether he has been released from the hospital.

At the time the police report was filed, Laugeson was unconscious, and his children remain hospitalized. CNN asked St. Rose Dominican Hospital for information on the children’s conditions Tuesday, but did not receive an immediate response.

Henderson is about 15 miles from Las Vegas.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.