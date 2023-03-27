Europe's banking stocks recover as SVB deal brings respite

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Illinois...

Big Muddy River near Plumfield.
Big Muddy River near Murphysboro.

.Water levels continue to rise along the Big Muddy River with minor
flooding occurring. The river is forecast to crest in minor flood at
Plumfield tonight, and moderate flood at Murphysboro late Wednesday.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL THURSDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Big Muddy River near Plumfield.

* WHEN...Until Thursday evening.

* IMPACTS...At 20.0 feet, Minor flooding occurs affecting mainly
bottomland and surrounding low lying areas.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:30 PM CDT Sunday the stage was 22.5 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 8:30 PM CDT Sunday was 22.5 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 22.7
feet just after midnight tonight. It will then fall below
flood stage early Thursday afternoon.
- Flood stage is 20.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

  • 0
First Citizens Bank, pictured here, is buying most of the business of failed Silicon Valley Bank. European banking stocks rose Monday, boosted by this news.

 Elijah Nouvelage/Bloomberg/Getty Images

European banking stocks rose Monday, boosted by the news that US lender First Citizens Bank would buy most of the business of failed Silicon Valley Bank.

The Stoxx Europe 600 Banks index, which tracks 42 big EU and UK banks, ticked up by nearly 1% in morning trade, while London's bank-heavy FTSE 100 was 0.5% higher.

Deutsche Bank rose 6% in early trade, before paring gains to trade 4% higher by mid-morning. Its stock closed down 8.5% on Friday as investors fretted that Germany's biggest lender might be vulnerable to the crisis of confidence triggered by the collapse of SVB, and the emergency rescue of Credit Suisse.

Shares in HSBC were up 0.13%, Barclays 2.1% and Commerzbank 3.2%.

But the stock of Switzerland's biggest bank, UBS, fell 0.55%, following a 3.5% decline last Friday. UBS agreed a week ago to buy Credit Suisse in a 3 billion Swiss franc ($3.25 billion) deal brokered by the Swiss government to prevent a wider crisis in the financial sector.

Anxiety over the stability of banks has whipped through global markets since SVB collapsed on March 10 and US regional lender Signature Bank followed two days later.

Susannah Streeter, head of money and markets at investing platform Hargreaves Lansdown, said in a note Monday that SVB's buyout "has brought some respite to the beleaguered banking sector."

The Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) announced late Sunday that First Citizens Bank would buy SVB's deposits and loans that regulators had transferred to a bridge bank after its demise. The FDIC said First Citizens was getting the $72 billion in SVB loans at a discount of $16.5 billion.

Banking stocks in Asia were less buoyant Monday. In Hong Kong, Standard Chartered closed 0.4% down. In South Korea, major lender Shinhan Financial Group closed 0.87% lower.

