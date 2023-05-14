End of Title 42 immigration policy brought fewer migrants than expected, but communities are still on high alert

Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 224 IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN ILLINOIS THIS WATCH INCLUDES 11 COUNTIES IN SOUTHEAST ILLINOIS EDWARDS IN SOUTHERN ILLINOIS FRANKLIN GALLATIN HAMILTON JACKSON JEFFERSON PERRY SALINE WAYNE WHITE WILLIAMSON IN MISSOURI THIS WATCH INCLUDES 1 COUNTY IN SOUTHEAST MISSOURI PERRY THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ALBION, CARBONDALE, CARMI, FAIRFIELD, GRAYVILLE, HARRISBURG, HERRIN, MCLEANSBORO, MOUNT VERNON, MURPHYSBORO, PERRYVILLE, PINCKNEYVILLE, SHAWNEETOWN, WEST FRANKFORT, AND WEST SALEM.