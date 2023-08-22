 Skip to main content
Employee arrested after 1-year-old child dies in daycare van in Nebraska

  • 0

(CNN) — A childcare employee has been arrested after a 1-year-old child died Monday after being left in a daycare van, police in Omaha, Nebraska, said.

An Omaha Police Department statement did not give details of the exact circumstances that led to the child’s death, and how long the child was in the van has not yet been determined, according to officer Chris Gordon.

The child was transported by Omaha Fire Department medics to the Nebraska Medical Center, where the child was declared dead, police said.

The driver employed by Kidz of the Future Childcare, Ryan Williams, 62, has been arrested on suspicion of child abuse by neglect resulting in death, police said.

Williams was booked Monday night and is currently in custody, according to police. It is unclear if he has obtained an attorney.

Kidz of the Future Childcare is cooperating with investigators, police said. CNN reached out to the daycare for a statement.

An autopsy will determine the cause of the child’s death, police said.

According to the National Weather Service, the high temperature in Omaha Monday was 98 degrees Fahrenheit – 9 degrees higher than normal. Temperatures inside a car can climb 20 degrees in just 10 minutes, according to the National Highway Transportation Safety Administration. Within an hour, car temperatures can rise more than 40 degrees, even when temperatures are low.

The police department’s Child Special Victims Unit is investigating, and the Department of Health and Human Services will investigate the daycare’s licensing, Gordon said in the statement.

