Drug Take Back events taking place on Saturday

METROPOLIS, Ill. -- The National Prescription Drug Take Back Day is scheduled to kick off this Saturday on April 22nd.
Many communities in our region are participating in the nationwide event, taking place from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. CT, with the option to drop off any unused and unwanted prescription pills in stationary drop off locations anytime.
This includes an event in Metropolis where Sen. Dale Fowler and Rep. Patrick Windhorst will partner up with the Massac County Drug Awareness Coalition. They will collect unused prescription drugs for free at the Metropolis Police Department at 1020 Broadway Street.
Senator Fowler said in a release, this event provides an opportunity for residents to discard old medicines while keeping the water supply from being contaminated.
“It’s incredibly important to properly dispose of your unwanted or expired medications,” said Senator Fowler. “By doing this, trained professionals can properly dispose of this medication so it’s not a hazard for the future. I am proud to partner with Representative Windhorst and the Massac County Drug Awareness Coalition for this event.”
Rep. Windhorst said in a release he appreciates the assistance of the Metropolis Police Department and the opportunity to provide a badly needed service to his constituents.
“Having hosted previous prescription drug drop off events, I have been encouraged by the terrific response and the dozens of pounds of drugs that we have been able to keep out of the wrong hands, to help alleviate clutter for people, and to keep our environment clean,” Windhorst said. “I appreciate the close working relationship we’ve developed with the Metropolis Police Department and the Massac County Drug Awareness Coalition.”
Restricted items include hypodermic needles and illegal drugs.
To find a place to drop off unwanted prescription drugs at a controlled substance public disposal location in your area, you can search for a location here.