Delta flight diverted to Atlanta due to unruly passenger, airline says

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THURSDAY TO 8 PM
CDT FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions, with peak afternoon heat
index values from 110 to 115.

* WHERE...Southeast Missouri, portions of southwest Illinois, and
far western Kentucky, along and west of a line from Marion
Illinois, through Paducah Kentucky, to Murray Kentucky.

* WHEN...From 11 AM Thursday to 8 PM CDT Friday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The excessive heat could potentially be
locally interrupted by thunderstorm activity. However,
thunderstorms are forecast to remain isolated at this time.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible.

&&

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THURSDAY...

The Illinois Environmental Protection Agency in Springfield,
Illinois, has called for an Air Quality Action Day for high levels
of Fine Particles PM 2.5 in the air from now through 7 PM CDT
Thursday for southern Illinois.

Here are some recommended actions that the public can take to reduce
the impact of Particulates on their health:

* Avoid burning wood in fireplaces or wood fired boilers
* Reduce activity time outdoors to reduce unhealthy exposure
to fine particulates and avoid exercising near busy roads
* Avoid using gasoline powered lawn equipment or recreational
vehicles
* Turn off your engine when idling for more than 10 seconds
* Conserve energy by turning off lights or setting the air
conditioner to 75 degrees or above.

Anyone sensitive to changes in air quality may be affected when
Particulates PM 2.5 are high. Children, the elderly, and anyone with
heart or lung conditions should reduce or avoid exertion and heavy
work outdoors.

Delta flight diverted to Atlanta due to unruly passenger, airline says

(CNN) — A Delta Air Lines flight from Michigan to Florida was diverted to Atlanta on Wednesday due to an incident with an unruly passenger, the airline said in a statement.

Delta did not provide details but said its representatives are “in contact with our flight attendant to provide support and are cooperating with authorities in their investigation.”

“Delta does not tolerate threats and abuse of any kind towards our people. At Delta, the safety and wellbeing of our customers and crew is, and will always be, our number one priority,” the airline said in a statement to CNN.

The aircraft was diverted after taking off from Detroit and landed safely at Atlanta’s Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport around 11:30 a.m. ET, the Federal Aviation Administration said.

Atlanta Police Department officers met the plane at the gate in Atlanta before the flight continued to its destination in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida, with a new crew, Delta said.

The FBI in Atlanta said it was aware of the incident.

“There have not been any charges filed nor arrests made. We don’t have any further information to share at this time,” the FBI said in a statement.

The FAA has received reports of more than 850 unruly airline passengers in 2023 as of June 18, the transportation agency’s statistics showed.

Delta in its statement said it has “long been a leading advocate on behalf of our people and our customers to ensure the aggressive and timely prosecution of unruly passengers.”

Earlier Wednesday morning, another Delta plane landed with its nose gear still up on a runway at Charlotte Douglas International Airport in North Carolina, the FAA said. No injuries were reported and the FAA is investigating why the nose gear did not extend during landing.

