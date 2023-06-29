Delphi, Indiana, murders suspect told wife he killed two teen girls, unsealed documents allege

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS
MORNING TO 8 PM CDT FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions, with peak afternoon heat
index values from 110 to 115.

* WHERE...Southeast Missouri, portions of southwest Illinois,
and far western Kentucky, along and west of a line from Marion
Illinois, through Paducah Kentucky, to Murray Kentucky.

* WHEN...From 11 AM Thursday to 8 PM CDT Friday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The excessive heat could potentially be
locally interrupted by thunderstorm activity. However,
thunderstorms are forecast to remain isolated at this time.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible.

&&

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

The Illinois Environmental Protection Agency in Springfield,
Illinois, has called for an Air Quality Action Day for high levels
of Fine Particles PM 2.5 in the air through 7 PM CDT this evening
for southern Illinois.

Here are some recommended actions that the public can take to reduce
the impact of Particulates on their health:

* Avoid burning wood in fireplaces or wood fired boilers
* Reduce activity time outdoors to reduce unhealthy exposure
to fine particulates and avoid exercising near busy roads
* Avoid using gasoline powered lawn equipment or recreational
vehicles
* Turn off your engine when idling for more than 10 seconds
* Conserve energy by turning off lights or setting the air
conditioner to 75 degrees or above.

Anyone sensitive to changes in air quality may be affected when
Particulates PM 2.5 are high. Children, the elderly, and anyone with
heart or lung conditions should reduce or avoid exertion and heavy
work outdoors.

Delphi, Indiana, murders suspect told wife he killed two teen girls, unsealed documents allege

  • 0

(CNN) — Richard Allen, the man charged with the 2017 killings of two teenage girls in Delphi, Indiana, confessed to the crime during a phone call with his wife while in custody, a newly unsealed court document alleges.

Allen was arrested in October and faces murder charges in the killings of Abigail Williams,13, and Liberty German,14, whose bodies were found a day after they went for a hike along Delphi Historic Trails. He pleaded not guilty.

His arrest followed a five-and-a-half-year nationwide search for a suspect.

Details of the alleged phone call were included in a large number of documents unsealed Wednesday by Judge Frances C. Gull, the special judge who has been assigned to oversee the case.

On April 3, Allen called his wife, Kathy Allen, one document states. “In that phone call, Richard M. Allen admits several times that he killed Abby and Libby,” according to the document.

“Investigators had the phone call transcribed and the transcription confirms that Richard M. Allen admits that he committed the murders of Abigail Williams and Liberty German. He admits several times within the phone call that he committed the offenses as charged. His wife, Kathy Allen, ends the phone call abruptly,” the document went on to say.

Allen’s attorneys previously said their client “has nothing to hide,” and they planned to make “a vigorous legal and factual challenge” to the prosecution’s claims.

The investigation began after then teens went for a hike during a day off from school on February 13, 2017, and didn’t show up at a previously arranged time to meet Libby’s dad, police said.

Their bodies were found the next day in a wooded area near the trail, about a half mile from the Monon High Bridge where they’d been dropped off.

Abby posted a photo to Snapchat of the girls crossing the railroad bridge shortly before they were killed, police said. Indiana State Police investigators released a grainy, pixelated image of a man in a blue jacket and jeans on the bridge, along with a recording of a man’s voice. Investigators said they believed the man was a suspect in the double homicide.

A probable cause affidavit released by a judge in November revealed evidence that led investigators to believe Allen forced the girls down a hill and to the location where they were killed, including a .40 caliber unspent round from the scene that was tied to Allen, according to the affidavit.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

CNN’s Emma Tucker, Raja Razek, Drew Iden and Barbara MacDonald contributed to this report.

