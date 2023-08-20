 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON SUNDAY TO
10 PM CDT THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values of
105 to 115 expected.

* WHERE...Portions of southern Illinois and southeast Missouri.

* WHEN...From noon Sunday to 10 PM CDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...This will likely be the worst heat wave
we have experienced this summer in terms of duration. The
multiple day aspect of this excessive heat will add to the
impact.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

Customs officers seize over $380,000 worth of cocaine off bus from Mexico

(CNN) — US customs officers in Texas discovered nearly two dozen packages of cocaine on a commercial bus coming from Mexico.

Field operations officers with the US Customs and Border Protection seized the “significant amount” of narcotics at the Roma International Bridge in Roma, Texas, the agency reported. Roma is along the Rio Grande in South Texas, roughly 50 miles northwest of McAllen.

Officers came across the drugs on August 12, according to a news release Tuesday. After the bus arrived, officers conducted a canine and non-intrusive inspection.

The examination uncovered 22 packages that contained nearly 50 pounds of cocaine, the agency said.

The seized narcotics had a street value of more than $380,000, CBP said.

The agency has seized more than 65,000 pounds of cocaine since October 2022, CBP data shows.

