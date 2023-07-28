 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT /9 PM
EDT/ THIS EVENING...
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM CDT /9 PM EDT/ THIS
EVENING TO 7 PM CDT /8 PM EDT/ SATURDAY...

* WHAT...For the Excessive Heat Warning, dangerously hot
conditions with heat index values up to 112. For the Heat
Advisory, heat index values up to 109 expected.

* WHERE...Portions of southern Illinois, southwest Indiana and
southeast Missouri, generally to the north of a Perryville
Missouri to Marion Illinois to Evansville Indiana line.

* WHEN...For the Excessive Heat Warning, until 8 PM CDT /9 PM
EDT/ this evening. For the Heat Advisory, from 8 PM CDT /9 PM
EDT/ this evening to 7 PM CDT /8 PM EDT/ Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Connecticut pastor fatally struck by Stamford police car while crossing the street

  • Updated
  • 0

(CNN) — State police are investigating after a patrol vehicle in Stamford, Connecticut, fatally struck a pastor as he crossed the street Wednesday.

Stamford police officer Zachary Lockwood, 24, hit the Rev. Tommie Jackson, 69, around 4:12 p.m., Connecticut State Police Lt. Katharine Cummings said during a Friday morning news conference.

Lockwood attempted CPR until medics arrived, Cummings said.

Jackson was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead.

Stamford Mayor Caroline Simmons called Jackson’s death an “unimaginable tragedy” at the press conference and said she will miss his “infectious smile” and sense of humor.

Jackson worked as the assistant director of Stamford’s Urban Redevelopment Commission, which works on redevelopment and renewal projects, according to the city’s website. He also served as a reverend at the Rehoboth Fellowship Church and Faith Tabernacle Church. Jackson’s wife, Dorye, is the vice chair of the Stamford Police Commission.

Stamford Police Chief Timothy Shaw remembered Jackson as “a vital member of the Stamford community.”

“Our city feels the impact of his passing,” he added.

Lockwood’s police vehicle had emergency lights on during the collision, according to Cummings. The officer has been placed on paid administrative leave, which is a “customary protocol for this type of incident,” said Cummings. Lockwood has been with the police department since April 18, 2022, she said.

Connecticut State Police, the Western District Major Crimes Squad, and the Connecticut State Police Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Squad will investigate with the assistance of the Stamford Police Department, according to Cummings.

In a news release posted Thursday on Facebook, Stamford Police Assistant Chief Silas Redd remembered Jackson as “such a beacon of light for so many in the Stamford community.”

He also asked that both the Jackson and Lockwood families be given privacy and be kept in “thoughts and prayers.”

CNN has reached out to the Connecticut State Police Union, Stamford Police Association, Police Association of Connecticut, and the Lockwood family for comments.

