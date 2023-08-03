 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

.The Flood Watch has been extended until midday Friday. Additional
expected rainfall later today and especially tonight could mean more
flooding, particularly for those areas already hard hit with heavy
rains from last night.

...FLOOD WATCH NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.

* WHERE...The entire Quad State region of southeast Missouri,
southern Illinois, southwest Indiana, and western Kentucky.

* WHEN...Through Friday morning.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Low-water
crossings may be flooded. There are a couple small rivers forecast
to rise above flood stage overnight and additional rainfall may
further heighten their rise or cause other similar rises on area
rivers.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- More storm development is expected later today and especially
overnight tonight across the Quad State. Depending upon where
you are and how much rainfall you've already had, even one
storm could produce flooding in your area. Tonight's storms
may also repeat over the same areas, so this will aggravate
existing as well as promote and expand additional flood
concerns.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.

College Board advises Florida schools to not offer AP Psychology after state says lessons about gender identity and sexuality would violate state law

  • Updated
  • 0

(CNN) — The College Board is encouraging school districts in Florida not to offer AP Psychology after it was informed the Florida Department of Education reportedly told districts the course can no longer be taught in the state if it includes lessons on sexual orientation and gender identity, according to a Thursday statement by the organization.

“Any AP Psychology course taught in Florida will violate either Florida law or college requirements,” the College Board said, adding, “Therefore, we advise Florida districts not to offer AP Psychology until Florida reverses their decision and allows parents and students to choose to take the full course.”

In a statement to CNN, the Florida Department of Education said it did not ban the course, but instead says the College Board is “attempting to force school districts to prevent students from taking the AP Psychology Course,” just one week before the beginning of the new school year.

“The course remains listed in Florida’s Course Code Directory for the 2023-24 school year. We encourage the College Board to stop playing games with Florida students and continue to offer the course and allow teachers to operate accordingly,” the department said.

The College Board says concepts on gender and sexual orientation that are recommended for inclusion in AP Psychology courses have been taught since the course launched 30 years ago.

In the statement, the organization said, “We are sad to have learned that today the Florida Department of Education has effectively banned AP Psychology in the state by instructing Florida superintendents that teaching foundational content on sexual orientation and gender identity is illegal under state law.”

