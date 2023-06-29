Christine King Farris, sister of Dr. Martin Luther King, dies at 95

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 415 PM CDT
FOR EASTERN WILLIAMSON COUNTY...

At 339 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Pittsburg, or
over Johnston City, moving east at 20 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to
roofs, siding, and trees.

Locations impacted include...
Marion, Johnston City, Pittsburg, Stonefort, Freeman Spur, Whiteash
and Spillertown.

This includes Interstate 57 in Illinois between Mile Markers 55 and
61.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.

&&


HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN;
WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

Weather Alert

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 420 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING
FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS

IN ILLINOIS THIS WATCH INCLUDES 5 COUNTIES

IN SOUTHERN ILLINOIS

GALLATIN              HARDIN                POPE
SALINE                WILLIAMSON

IN KENTUCKY THIS WATCH INCLUDES 14 COUNTIES

IN WESTERN KENTUCKY

CALDWELL              CHRISTIAN             CRITTENDEN
DAVIESS               HENDERSON             HOPKINS
LIVINGSTON            LYON                  MCLEAN
MUHLENBERG            TODD                  TRIGG
UNION                 WEBSTER

THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF CADIZ, CALHOUN, DIXON, EDDYVILLE,
ELIZABETHTOWN, ELKTON, GOLCONDA, GREENVILLE, HARRISBURG,
HENDERSON, HERRIN, HOPKINSVILLE, MADISONVILLE, MARION,
MORGANFIELD, OWENSBORO, PRINCETON, SHAWNEETOWN, AND SMITHLAND.

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT
FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions, with peak afternoon heat
index values from 110 to 115.

* WHERE...Southeast Missouri, portions of southwest Illinois,
and far western Kentucky, along and west of a line from Marion
Illinois, through Paducah Kentucky, to Murray Kentucky.

* WHEN...Through Friday evening.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The excessive heat could potentially be
locally interrupted by thunderstorm activity. However,
thunderstorms are forecast to remain isolated at this time.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible.

&&

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

The Illinois Environmental Protection Agency in Springfield,
Illinois, has called for an Air Quality Action Day for high levels
of Fine Particles PM 2.5 in the air through 7 PM CDT this evening
for southern Illinois.

Here are some recommended actions that the public can take to reduce
the impact of Particulates on their health:

* Avoid burning wood in fireplaces or wood fired boilers
* Reduce activity time outdoors to reduce unhealthy exposure
to fine particulates and avoid exercising near busy roads
* Avoid using gasoline powered lawn equipment or recreational
vehicles
* Turn off your engine when idling for more than 10 seconds
* Conserve energy by turning off lights or setting the air
conditioner to 75 degrees or above.

Anyone sensitive to changes in air quality may be affected when
Particulates PM 2.5 are high. Children, the elderly, and anyone with
heart or lung conditions should reduce or avoid exertion and heavy
work outdoors.

Christine King Farris, sister of Dr. Martin Luther King, dies at 95

  • 0

(CNN) — Christine King Farris, the eldest sister of the late Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., died Thursday, according to a Twitter post by her niece, Rev. Bernice King.

“I love you and will miss you, Aunt Christine,” Rev. King wrote.

She was 95, the King Center said in a news release announcing Farris’ death.

Martin Luther King III, Rev. King’s brother, also remembered his aunt, writing on Twitter, “Aunt Christine embodied what it meant to be a public servant,” and that his aunt, just like his dad, spent her life fighting for equality and against racism.

“She defied the odds that held back too many marginalized communities – going on to become a civil rights leader and acclaimed author,” he wrote.

“We will truly miss my Aunt but know that she leaves behind a tremendous legacy that will outlive us all and we commit to carrying that legacy on for future generations,” MLK III added.

Farris’s “life overflowed with acts of service, love, and education that inspired the world for nearly a century,” the King Center said in its statement.

Farris was the first child of Martin Luther King, Sr. and Alberta Williams King. She would go on to earn a bachelor’s degree in economics from Spelman College and later master’s degrees in social foundations of education and special education from Columbia University.

She was a founding board member and longtime volunteer of the King Center, which was founded By MLK Jr.’s wife in 1968, and together they began a memorial library “documenting Dr. King’s journey and the civil rights movement that same year,” the King Center said.

In a statement following her death, Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens called Farris a “champion of literacy and education.”

“Mrs. Farris was a force in her own right,” the mayor said. “As the last of the King siblings, she spent much of her life advocating for equality. She once said that her brother Martin, simply gave us the blueprint, but it was our duty ‘to carry it out.”

Farris was one of the longest-serving tenured professors at Spelman College, teaching at the all-women’s institution for more than five decades, according to the King Center.

She was also one of the longest-serving members of Ebenezer Baptist church – a church where her grandfather, father and brothers served.

A celebration of life will be announced at a later date, the King Center said.

The-CNN-Wire

