California woman angry about waiting in line is sentenced for throwing Molotov cocktail into bank

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT
FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions, with peak afternoon heat
index values from 110 to 115.

* WHERE...Southeast Missouri, portions of southwest Illinois,
and far western Kentucky, along and west of a line from Marion
Illinois, through Paducah Kentucky, to Murray Kentucky.

* WHEN...From 11 AM today to 8 PM CDT Friday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The excessive heat could potentially be
locally interrupted by thunderstorm activity. However,
thunderstorms are forecast to remain isolated at this time.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible.

&&

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

The Illinois Environmental Protection Agency in Springfield,
Illinois, has called for an Air Quality Action Day for high levels
of Fine Particles PM 2.5 in the air through 7 PM CDT this evening
for southern Illinois.

Here are some recommended actions that the public can take to reduce
the impact of Particulates on their health:

* Avoid burning wood in fireplaces or wood fired boilers
* Reduce activity time outdoors to reduce unhealthy exposure
to fine particulates and avoid exercising near busy roads
* Avoid using gasoline powered lawn equipment or recreational
vehicles
* Turn off your engine when idling for more than 10 seconds
* Conserve energy by turning off lights or setting the air
conditioner to 75 degrees or above.

Anyone sensitive to changes in air quality may be affected when
Particulates PM 2.5 are high. Children, the elderly, and anyone with
heart or lung conditions should reduce or avoid exertion and heavy
work outdoors.

California woman angry about waiting in line is sentenced for throwing Molotov cocktail into bank

  • Updated
(CNN) — A woman convicted of throwing a Molotov cocktail into a Southern California bank after becoming angry over the wait for a teller was sentenced to two years in prison on Tuesday, federal officials said.

Teranee Millet, 35, threw the firebomb into a bank in Torrance following a dispute with the bank manager, the US attorney’s office said.

Millet threatened to blow up the facility after arguing with the manager and later returned to follow through on her threat, a news release from the California Department of Justice states.

She pleaded guilty in March to unlawful possession of a firearm and destructive device, according to the news release.

After entering a Bank of America branch in September 2021, Millet “demanded to be helped by another teller because she had been waiting for too long,” the release states. When the bank manager told her she would have to keep waiting, “Millet used profane language and then yelled, ‘I’m going to blow this bitch up!’”

The bank manager called 911 and informed law enforcement of Millet’s threat. Millet returned a few minutes later and threw a Molotov cocktail into the bank, starting a fire that was extinguished by a customer.

“On her way out of the bank’s parking lot and before law enforcement arrived, she threatened another customer and threw a glass bottle at the customer’s truck, causing minor damage to the vehicle,” the release states.

Identified by bank surveillance photos, Millet was arrested two months later on the opposite side of the country.

Millet led Georgia police on a car chase in a stolen U-Haul van that ended in a crash, the US attorney’s office said. Inside the van, according to court documents, police found a gym bag containing four packs of glass bottles with tissue paper inserted inside them, a can of lighter fluid and a 5-gallon can of gasoline.

The city of Torrance is around 20 miles south of Los Angeles.

