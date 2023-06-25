 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Heat index values of 105 to 110 degrees expected.

* WHERE...Portions of southern Illinois, western Kentucky and
southeast Missouri.

* WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Isolated late afternoon thunderstorms will
provide limited relief from the heat.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Boat hits Fisher Island Ferry near Miami, killing one man and hospitalizing another

(CNN) — A man was killed and another was hospitalized after a 30-foot boat hit the Fisher Island Ferry near Miami early Sunday morning, the US Coast Guard said.

The two men were on the boat, which sank after the accident, Coast Guard spokesperson Ryan Estrada said. The vessel has since been recovered and removed, according to a tweet from the Coast Guard.

The port’s North and South channel initially were closed, which hindered some ships – including cruise ships, from arriving and loading. However, PortMiami has since opened back up.

Schedules for three different cruise ships were temporarily disrupted, port officials said, and a “temporary safety zone” was established.

“Due to a waterway navigation incident on Sunday … the PortMiami channel is closed. The closure will affect the arrival time and debarkation of passengers on Carnival Celebration, MSC Seascape, and NCL Escape,” PortMiami said in a tweet Sunday morning.

Three crew members on the ferry boat are “fine,” according to Estrada.

CNN has reached out to Miami Fire Rescue and the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, who oversees the investigation.

CNN also reached out to the three cruise ship companies that PortMiami said were impacted by the incident.

“We have been in direct contact with our guests and will continue to provide them updates as we learn more information from officials,” Carnival Cruise Line told CNN, adding, “We’ll defer to officials with the USCG and the port for questions and other comments.”

