Blinken says US told Israel that violence with Palestinians could jeopardize possible normalization with Saudi Arabia

 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THURSDAY TO 8 PM CDT
FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions, with peak heat index values
from 105 to 110 possible both Thursday and Friday.

* WHERE...Southeast Missouri, portions of southern Illinois
southwest of a Harrisburg to Mount Vernon line, and portions
of western Kentucky from Madisonville south and west.

* WHEN...From Thursday morning through Friday evening.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...This system is tied to the broad area of
record breaking heat that has been occurring across parts of
Texas. As it moves this way, it will bring the potential for
triple digit highs both Thursday and Friday.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this
situation. Be prepared to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-
conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives
and neighbors.

A Heat Advisory means that a period of hot temperatures is
expected. The combination of hot temperatures and high humidity
will combine to create a situation in which heat illnesses are
possible. Drink plenty of fluids...stay in an air-conditioned
room...stay out of the sun...and check up on relatives and
neighbors.

Take extra precautions...if you work or spend time outside.
When possible...reschedule strenuous activities to early morning
or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and
heat stroke. Wear light weight and loose fitting clothing when
possible and drink plenty of water.

To reduce risk during outdoor work...the occupational safety
and health administration recommends scheduling frequent rest
breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome
by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat
stroke is an emergency...call 9 1 1.

&&

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THURSDAY...

The Illinois Environmental Protection Agency in Springfield,
Illinois, has called for an Air Quality Action Day for high levels
of Fine Particles PM 2.5 in the air from now through 7 PM CDT
Thursday for southern Illinois.

Here are some recommended actions that the public can take to reduce
the impact of Particulates on their health:

* Avoid burning wood in fireplaces or wood fired boilers
* Reduce activity time outdoors to reduce unhealthy exposure
to fine particulates and avoid exercising near busy roads
* Avoid using gasoline powered lawn equipment or recreational
vehicles
* Turn off your engine when idling for more than 10 seconds
* Conserve energy by turning off lights or setting the air
conditioner to 75 degrees or above.

Anyone sensitive to changes in air quality may be affected when
Particulates PM 2.5 are high. Children, the elderly, and anyone with
heart or lung conditions should reduce or avoid exertion and heavy
work outdoors.

Blinken says US told Israel that violence with Palestinians could jeopardize possible normalization with Saudi Arabia

  • 0
Blinken says US told Israel that violence with Palestinians could jeopardize possible normalization with Saudi Arabia

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on June 28 that the United States has stressed to Israel that the explosion of tensions with the Palestinians will make it virtually impossible to expand normalization agreements with Arab nations.

 Henry Nicholls/WPA Pool/Getty Images

(CNN) — The United States has stressed to Israel that the explosion of tensions with the Palestinians will make it virtually impossible to expand normalization agreements with Arab nations, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Wednesday, adding that the Israeli government has taken some escalatory steps, including on settlements.

“We told our friends and allies in Israel that if there’s a fire burning in their backyard, it’s going to be a lot tougher, if not impossible, to actually both deepen the existing agreements, as well as to expand them, to include potentially Saudi Arabia,” Blinken said at an event at the Council on Foreign Relations.

The top US diplomat said he had raised the issue in conversations with Foreign Minister Eli Cohen and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Blinken also said they had also raised “practical” issues related to its policies.

“If Israel were to find itself either by intent or by accident responsible for the West Bank, with three million Palestinians and five hundred plus thousand settlers, what is that going to mean in terms of the allocation of resources, including security resources that Israel otherwise be concerned about when it comes to Gaza, when it comes to Lebanon, when it comes to Iran. It doesn’t really add up,” Blinken said.

Blinken said the US had urged Israel to take steps toward de-escalation, which had “some success, particularly during the holiday season” of Easter, Passover and Ramadan.

“Now, however, we have steps taken, including on settlements, that are moving in the opposite direction,” he said.

Israel has already secured diplomatic agreements with several Arab nations, including Morocco, Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates.

After his recent trip to Saudi Arabia, Blinken reaffirmed the Biden administration’s commitment to normalization between Israel and Saudi Arabia, saying he discussed the matter in his meetings with Saudi officials.

“We fully support Israel’s integration into the Middle East and from day one, we have been working both to deepen some of the existing agreements and also expand them to other countries. That includes Saudi Arabia,” Blinken said at a news conference in early June.

Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan, speaking alongside Blinken, noted that “it’s quite clear that we believe that normalization is in the interest of the region, that it would bring significant benefits to all. But without finding a pathway to peace for the Palestinian people, without addressing that challenge, any normalization will have limited benefits.”

According to the State Department, Blinken spoke with Netanyahu following the trip about “areas of mutual interest, including expanding and deepening Israel’s integration into the Middle East through normalization with countries in the region.”

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you