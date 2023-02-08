 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 3 PM
CST THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts of 45 to 50 mph
expected.

* WHERE...Portions of southern Illinois, southwest Indiana,
western Kentucky and southeast Missouri.

* WHEN...From midnight tonight to 3 PM CST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Strong wind gusts may blow down large tree branches
and uproot some trees. Gusty winds will blow around unsecured
objects. A few power outages are likely.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Localized higher wind gusts in excess of 50
mph may occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT...

* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible.

* WHERE...All of southern Illinois and Perry County Missouri

* WHEN...Through late tonight.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Widespread rainfall amounts of 1 to 2.5 inches are expected,
but some areas may receive higher amounts approaching 3
inches. This rain will be falling on ground that is already
saturated due to above normal rainfall in January and recent
snow melt.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.

Ben Stiller explains why Derek Zoolander, back for a new Super Bowl ad, is the supermodel for our time

Derek Zoolander is back and, yes, he remains "really, really, really ridiculously good looking."

Ben Stiller -- who first appeared as the vapid supermodel character in the 2001 movie "Zoolander" and the 2016 sequel -- is blue steeling once again, this time for Pepsi's new Super Bowl LVII ad, which was released on Wednesday.

Resurrecting the character came naturally to Stiller, who told CNN in an interview that the self-obsessed character would feel right at home in today's me-focused zeitgeist.

"The idea of him staring at himself, at his reflection, and just being kind of enthralled by his own reflection is kind of probably a little bit indicative of where we are at as a society these days," Stiller noted.

Perhaps, Zoolander is the original social media influencer?

"I think in the age of social media and selfies, and how people are kind of obsessed with their images, he makes sense now," Stiller said of the titular character. The "Severance" creator added that Zoolander was likely "ahead of his time" in that respect.

TikTok certainly has fun with him. Stiller said his daughter recently showed him a trend that calls back to a scene in the first film, when Zoolander comes face to face with his nemesis Hansel (Owen Wilson) in a tense confrontation.

In the TikTok videos, Timbaland's "Give It To Me" plays as users reenact the scene where Hansel bumps into Zoolander, to which Hansel replies, "Excuse me, brah." Stiller admits seeing "Zoolander" -- which was released over 20 years ago -- speak to this generation, even in a silly meme, was "kind of cool."

This, of course, begs the question: Will Zoolander ever have one last catwalk?

"You never rule anything out," Stiller said, adding that there are in fact "no active plans right now" to add another "Zoolander" film to the franchise.

Luckily, Stiller embraced getting back into the "simple" mind of the character for the Super Bowl spot.

"I love doing it; it's really fun," he said.

For now, Zoolander's cameo in Pepsi's Super Bowl ad is a fun reminder that this beloved movie character remains hilarious. And Stiller agreed, adding that Zoolander "doesn't really change, even though in model years he's probably, like, 600 years old."

Let's hope that by now, Zoolander has least figured out how to turn left.

