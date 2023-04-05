Bed Bath & Beyond gets $120 million lifeline to help it stock near-empty shelves

 Skip to main content
TORNADO WATCH 126 REMAINS VALID UNTIL 4 PM CDT /5 PM EDT/ THIS
AFTERNOON FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS

IN ILLINOIS THIS WATCH INCLUDES 15 COUNTIES

IN SOUTHEAST ILLINOIS

EDWARDS

IN SOUTHERN ILLINOIS

FRANKLIN              GALLATIN              HAMILTON
HARDIN                JEFFERSON             JOHNSON
MASSAC                POPE                  PULASKI
SALINE                WABASH                WAYNE
WHITE                 WILLIAMSON

IN INDIANA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 6 COUNTIES

IN SOUTHWEST INDIANA

POSEY

IN SOUTHWEST INDIANA

GIBSON                PIKE                  SPENCER
VANDERBURGH           WARRICK

IN KENTUCKY THIS WATCH INCLUDES 22 COUNTIES

IN WESTERN KENTUCKY

BALLARD               CALDWELL              CALLOWAY
CARLISLE              CHRISTIAN             CRITTENDEN
DAVIESS               FULTON                GRAVES
HENDERSON             HICKMAN               HOPKINS
LIVINGSTON            LYON                  MARSHALL
MCCRACKEN             MCLEAN                MUHLENBERG
TODD                  TRIGG                 UNION
WEBSTER

THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ALBION, BARDWELL, BENTON, BOONVILLE,
CADIZ, CALHOUN, CARMI, CLINTON, DIXON, EDDYVILLE, ELIZABETHTOWN,
ELKTON, EVANSVILLE, FAIRFIELD, FORT BRANCH, GOLCONDA, GRAYVILLE,
GREENVILLE, HARRISBURG, HENDERSON, HERRIN, HICKMAN, HOPKINSVILLE,
MADISONVILLE, MARION, MAYFIELD, MCLEANSBORO, METROPOLIS,
MORGANFIELD, MOUND CITY, MOUNT CARMEL, MOUNT VERNON, MURRAY,
OWENSBORO, PADUCAH, PETERSBURG, POSEYVILLE, PRINCETON, ROCKPORT,
SHAWNEETOWN, SMITHLAND, VIENNA, WEST FRANKFORT, WEST SALEM,
AND WICKLIFFE.

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM CDT /5 PM EDT/ THIS
AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph
expected.

* WHERE...Portions of southern Illinois, southwest Indiana,
western Kentucky and southeast Missouri.

* WHEN...From 4 AM to 4 PM Today

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds will be locally much stronger in
any severe thunderstorm activity.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

Weather Alert

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southern White,
northern Pope, northeastern Johnson, southeastern Williamson, Saline,
southeastern Hamilton, Gallatin and southwestern Posey Counties
through 145 PM CDT...

At 1259 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 8
miles southeast of Creal Springs, or 14 miles southwest of
Harrisburg, moving northeast at 65 mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects.

This strong thunderstorm will be near...
Carrier Mills around 105 PM CDT.
Harrisburg and Eldorado around 115 PM CDT.

Other locations in the path of this storm include Equality,
Shawneetown and Ridgway.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio
stations and available television stations for additional information
and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.

A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 400 PM CDT for southern,
south central and southeastern Illinois...southwestern Indiana...and
northwestern Kentucky.

&&


MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN;
MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

Bed Bath & Beyond gets $120 million lifeline to help it stock near-empty shelves

Cash-starved Bed, Bath & Beyond, which is scrambling to avoid bankruptcy, announced a $120 million lifeline to help it stock near-empty shelves.

One reason that the chain's sales have fallen and losses have mounted is that the company doesn't have the funds needed to buy inventory in order to stock shelves.

"Although we moved quickly and effectively to change the assortment and other merchandising and marketing strategies, inventory was constrained and we did not achieve our goals," CEO Sue Gove said in a statement in January.

The $120 million in financial help is specifically designed to address the need to stock those shelves and attract shoppers back to something other than the "store closing" sales at the locations slated for closure.

The money comes from ReStore Capital, which will purchase up to $120 million of merchandise from Bed, Bath & Beyond's suppliers in order to supplement stock at Bed Bath & Beyond and buybuy BABY.

The agreement "enables us to increase our inventory position in top items that customers are buying and improve the customer experience," said a statement from Gove Wednesday. "This ... solution can allow us to strengthen merchandise availability and better fulfill demand."

Retailers that are at risk of bankruptcy have trouble getting inventory from the their suppliers without paying up front, as suppliers don't want to end up as unsecured creditors in the event of bankruptcy filing. That is one of the reasons it's difficult for a retailer to pull out of a downward spiral, as they compete with rivals that are not having to pay cash up front.

"The support we are seeing from our top supplier partners demonstrates the staying power of our brands and our potential for sustainable improvement," Gove said in her statement. "We know the performance and value of our business today is not representative of our full potential."

But the financial assistance from ReStore Capital might not be enough to save the company from bankruptcy. Last week, the company disclosed in a filing plans to sell $300 million worth of its stock to raise much-needed cash. It said that failure to sell that amount of stock would "likely force us to file for bankruptcy protection."

Even with Wednesday's cash infusion, it has not announced plans to scale back its stock sales plans or said it is no longer facing the risk of bankruptcy. The proceeds of the stock sale would give the company cash it needs to pay down debt that it cannot afford, while the assistance it is getting from ReStore Capital that would instead just give it much-needed additional inventory.

The company is also in the process of closing most of its remaining stores, with 400 of its roughly 760 stores in the process of shutting down in an effort to stem soaring losses.

-- CNN's Nathaniel Meyersohn contributed to this story

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.