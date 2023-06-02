 Skip to main content
...AIR QUALITY ALERT REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CDT TONIGHT...

The Illinois Environmental Protection Agency is forecasting unhealthy
conditions for sensitive groups (USG) for ozone for all of Illinois
for today, Friday June 2nd.

Warm, dry and sunny weather along with intensifying drought
conditions are major contributing factors for ozone formation. Air
Quality Index (AQI) forecasts and levels can normally be found at
AirNow.gov, but the unique widespread nature of this episode prompted
this extra NWS alert.

Active children and adults, especially people with pulmonary or
respiratory disease such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor
activity.

Residents are urged to reduce pollution levels. Air quality
forecasts and tips on how you can reduce your emissions can be found
at www.airnow.gov.

Media Contact...217 558 1536.

At least 7 people injured after building collapses in New Haven, Connecticut

(CNN) — At least seven people were injured after a building partially collapsed in New Haven, Connecticut, on Friday, according to officials.

The people injured were working at the building that was under construction when a portion of the second floor collapsed, Mayor Justin Elicker said in a news conference. Two of the victims were critically injured. A total of 36 people were working at the site.

The partial collapse occurred as workers were pouring concrete, Elicker said. Part of the second floor collapsed onto the first floor and into the basement.

The collapse happened on Lafayette Street where photos from the scene show those being rescued via high-angle rescue operations. At around 2 p.m., the Connecticut Fire Photographers Association tweeted that the fire department had “successfully removed all victims trapped in the debris of the collapse.”

This is a developing story and will be updated.

