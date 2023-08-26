 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS
EVENING...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to
111.

* WHERE...Portions of southern Illinois, western Kentucky and
southeast Missouri.

* WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...This prolonged extreme heat and humidity will
significantly increase the potential for heat related
illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in
outdoor activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

2023 Du Quoin State Fair

At least 7 people hurt in shooting that halted Boston parade, police say

At least seven people were injured Saturday morning in a shooting at a Boston parade.

 WCVB

(CNN) — At least seven people were injured Saturday morning in a shooting that halted a Boston parade, police said.

The victims were taken to local hospitals with non-life threatening injuries. Two arrests were made and multiple firearms recovered, police said.

Boston Police Sgt. Det. John Boyle earlier said the shooting occurred during the J’ouvert Parade, which is part of the city’s Caribbean Carnival. Police Commissioner Michael Cox later clarified it happened on the outskirts of the event. The parade was halted because of the shooting, which was unrelated, Cox said.

“It’s always heart wrenching to hear that a treasured community event has been disrupted by acts of violence from those who had nothing to do with the event,” Mayor Michelle Wu told reporters.

“And there’s no absolutely no excuse for something that is open to the community and part of Boston’s culture and heritage to be talked about in this way because of the acts that were introduced.”

Police said emergency calls started to come in around 7.45 a.m. regarding a shooting at the corner of Blue Hill Avenue and Talbot Avenue in Dorchester.

Cox said the shooting potentially involved “two groups having some type of altercation.”

“As a result of officers responding very quickly to the scene they were able to run towards not only the gunfire but actually apply tourniquets and help to all the victims of the gunshots,” Cox said.

Police have asked anyone with video evidence or those witnessed the shooting to contact police with details.

The city’s annual Caribbean Carnival was expected to take place with two separate parades on Saturday in the area, according to a local traffic advisory.

The daylong carnival, which dates to 1973, usually draws thousands of people for a cultural celebration that includes a steelpan competition and a masquerade ball, according to its website.

The-CNN-Wire

