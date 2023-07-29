At least 30 dead and more than 90 malnourished dogs discovered at Ohio animal rescue

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Perry,
northwestern Williamson, northeastern Jackson and southwestern
Franklin Counties through 530 PM CDT...

At 441 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near
Elkville, or near Du Quoin, moving east at 25 mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is
possible.

This strong thunderstorm will be near...
Hurst around 450 PM CDT.
Royalton around 455 PM CDT.
Christopher, Zeigler and Valier around 500 PM CDT.

Other locations in the path of this storm include Herrin, Benton,
West City, West Frankfort and Johnston City.

This includes Interstate 57 in Illinois between Mile Markers 57 and
75.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio
stations and available television stations for additional information
and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 900 PM CDT for
south central and southern Illinois.

&&


MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN;
MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH
572 IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT /10 PM EDT/ THIS EVENING FOR THE
FOLLOWING AREAS

IN ILLINOIS THIS WATCH INCLUDES 13 COUNTIES

IN SOUTHEAST ILLINOIS

EDWARDS

IN SOUTHERN ILLINOIS

FRANKLIN              GALLATIN              HAMILTON
HARDIN                JACKSON               JEFFERSON
PERRY                 SALINE                WABASH
WAYNE                 WHITE                 WILLIAMSON

IN INDIANA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 6 COUNTIES

IN SOUTHWEST INDIANA

POSEY

IN SOUTHWEST INDIANA

GIBSON                PIKE                  SPENCER
VANDERBURGH           WARRICK

IN KENTUCKY THIS WATCH INCLUDES 5 COUNTIES

IN WESTERN KENTUCKY

DAVIESS               HENDERSON             MCLEAN
UNION                 WEBSTER

IN MISSOURI THIS WATCH INCLUDES 1 COUNTY

IN SOUTHEAST MISSOURI

PERRY

THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ALBION, BOONVILLE, CALHOUN,
CARBONDALE, CARMI, DIXON, ELIZABETHTOWN, EVANSVILLE, FAIRFIELD,
FORT BRANCH, GRAYVILLE, HARRISBURG, HENDERSON, HERRIN,
MCLEANSBORO, MORGANFIELD, MOUNT CARMEL, MOUNT VERNON,
MURPHYSBORO, OWENSBORO, PERRYVILLE, PETERSBURG, PINCKNEYVILLE,
POSEYVILLE, ROCKPORT, SHAWNEETOWN, WEST FRANKFORT,
AND WEST SALEM.

...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT /8 PM EDT/ THIS
EVENING...

* WHAT... Heat index values of 105 to 110 degrees expected.

* WHERE...All of southern Illinois, southwest Indiana, southeast
Missouri, and western Kentucky.

* WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT /8 PM EDT/ Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

At least 30 dead and more than 90 malnourished dogs discovered at Ohio animal rescue

  • 0

(CNN) — Butler County, Ohio, deputies found approximately 30 dead dogs and puppies, in various stages of decomposition, stuffed into fridges and freezers earlier this week at an Ohio animal rescue. According to the Butler County Sheriff’s Office, there were more than 90 dogs and puppies removed from what deputies and investigators said were “the most horrible conditions they have ever seen.”

The dogs and puppies were being held at two different properties in Madison Township in various structures, the sheriff’s office said. One of the structures law enforcement discovered was a garage with more than 25 caged canines and an indoor temperature of 89 degrees.

“Numerous animals” were kept in cages together that were “filled with urine, fecal matter, and no food or water. One cage contained a mother and eight newborn puppies,” the Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

Authorities also found 11 adult canines in “the main house,” with “some caged together,” according to the news release.

The deceased canines were found in five refrigerators and freezers, “some of which were not working,” throughout the two properties, the release said.

“Deputy Dog Wardens described the conditions of the house as unlivable. The odor was strong enough to burn their eyes and take away their breath. Conditions were so horrendous that Deputy Dog Wardens had to leave the structure numerous times to catch their breath,” the release states.

CNN has tried to contact the Butler County Sheriff’s Office for further comment.

The owner of the dog rescue was operating it under the business name “Helping Hands for Furry Paws,” according to the release.

The owner and operator of the rescue, who police identified as Rhonda Murphy, “faces dozens of charges of neglect and cruelty to companion animals, both felony and misdemeanor,” according to the release.

CNN was unable to contact or identify an attorney for Murphy.

