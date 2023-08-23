 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT
FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to
115.

* WHERE...Portions of southern Illinois, southwest Indiana,
western Kentucky, and southeast Missouri.

* WHEN...until 10 PM CDT Friday.

* IMPACTS...This prolonged extreme heat and humidity will
significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing if you can.
To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and
Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks
in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat
should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an
emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

At least 3 people killed and several wounded in a mass shooting at Southern California biker bar, police say

  • Updated
  • 0

(CNN) — At least three people were killed and five others were wounded in a mass shooting at a biker bar in Orange County, California, Wednesday night, police said.

The suspected shooter has been killed and an “officer-involved shooting occurred during the incident,” the Orange County Sheriff’s Department said in a social media post, without providing further details.

The suspect was a former law enforcement officer, a law enforcement source familiar with the situation told CNN.

Authorities are investigating the matter as possibly originating from a domestic dispute between two parties, the source said.

The shooting unfolded at Cook’s Corner, a bar and restaurant in the small community of Trabuco Canyon, which is about 50 miles southeast of Los Angeles, police said.

So far this year, the US has seen at least 465 mass shootings, according to the nonprofit group Gun Violence Archive. Like CNN, the organization defines a mass shooting as one in which at least four people are shot, not including the shooter.

The US surpassed 400 mass shootings in July, the earliest in a year such a number has been recorded since 2013, the group said.

The-CNN-Wire

