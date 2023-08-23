 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT
FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to
115.

* WHERE...Portions of southern Illinois, southwest Indiana,
western Kentucky, and southeast Missouri.

* WHEN...until 10 PM CDT Friday.

* IMPACTS...This prolonged extreme heat and humidity will
significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing if you can.
To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and
Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks
in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat
should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an
emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

At least 3 dead, multiple wounded after mass shooting at California biker bar, police say

  • Updated
  • 0

(CNN) — At least three people have been killed and five others were wounded by gunfire at a biker bar in Orange County, California, police said Wednesday night.

The shooter is dead and an “officer-involved shooting occurred during the incident,” according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Department.

The suspect in the shooting was a former law enforcement officer, a law enforcement source familiar with the situation tells CNN.

Authorities are investigating the matter as possibly originating from a domestic dispute between two parties, the source said.

The shooting occurred at Cook’s Corner, a bar and restaurant in the community of Trabuco Canyon, police said.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

