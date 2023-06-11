 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

...LAKE WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT /8 PM EDT/
THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...West to northwest winds around 15 to 20 mph expected.

* WHERE...Portions of southern Illinois, southwest Indiana,
western Kentucky and southeast Missouri.

* WHEN...From noon CDT /1 PM EDT/ today to 7 PM CDT /8 PM EDT/
this evening.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds and rough waves on area lakes will
create hazardous conditions for small craft.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Scattered to numerous thunderstorms across
the area this afternoon will produce dangerous lightning and
locally higher wind gusts.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Boaters on area lakes should use extra caution since strong winds
and rough waves can overturn small craft. If lightning is sighted
or skies turn threatening, head to shore immediately and seek
shelter indoors until conditions improve.

&&

At least 13 people were shot, stabbed or hit by cars in large Syracuse gathering

(CNN) — At least 13 people were shot, stabbed or hit by cars when chaos broke out among hundreds of people gathered in Syracuse, New York, early Sunday morning, according to police.

Four people were shot and injured, five suffered lacerations and four were hit by cars, Syracuse Police Lt. Matthew Malinowski said in a news release. All are expected to survive.

Police responded to a report of shots fired around 12:22 a.m. and found hundreds of people gathered near the intersection of Davis Street and Massena Street, Malinowski said.

“Officers entered the crowd and discovered several victims that were either shot, stabbed, or struck by vehicles fleeing the scene after the shots were fired,” Malinowski said.

Police did not say whether arrests were made or if any suspects have been identified.

“The investigation is very active and ongoing,” Malinowski said.

The-CNN-Wire

