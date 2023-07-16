At least 1 dead and 4 injured in Chicago overnight shooting, police say

 Skip to main content
...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CDT TONIGHT...

The Illinois Environmental Protection Agency forecasts Unhealthy for
Sensitive Groups (USG) or higher Air Quality Index (AQI) for today,
July 16th for all of Illinois.

Smoke from wildfires is expected to impact Illinois today and is the
main contributing factor for the poor AQI. Impacts on air quality
from the smoke may be shorter in duration in more southern Illinois.
The unique and widespread nature of this event prompted this extra
alert. AQI forecast details and current levels can be found at
AirNow.gov

Active children and adults, especially people with pulmonary or
respiratory disease such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor
activity.

Residents are urged to reduce pollution levels. Tips on how you can
reduce your emissions and protect your health can be found at
www.airnow.gov

Media Contact...217 558 1536

(CNN) — At least one person was killed and four others injured in a shooting early Sunday in Chicago, authorities say.

Police responded to the West Garfield Park neighborhood in Chicago’s West Side around 2:07 a.m. local time and found “multiple victims were struck by gunfire,” according to an incident report from police. One woman, 40, died after being shot multiple times, the report said.

The four others who were shot, a woman and three men who range in age from 38 to 42, were listed in fair condition.

One of the wounded men told officers the suspect “was traveling in a vehicle at the time of the shooting,” a police spokesman said.

With five people shot, the incident qualifies as a mass shooting, making it one of at least 387 mass shootings so far this year, according to a tally from the nonprofit Gun Violence Archive, which like CNN defines a mass shooting as one that injures or kills four or more people, not including the shooter.

In Chicago, murders and shootings have declined this year compared to the elevated levels of the last two years, according to police data. As of July 9, there have been 317 murders and 1,250 shooting incidents this year, both an 8% decline from last year at this point.

Overall, crime complaints in Chicago have increased 39% so far this year, primarily due to a staggering rise in motor vehicle theft, which has more than doubled since last year.

