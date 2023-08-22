 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT
FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to
115.

* WHERE...Portions of southern Illinois, southwest Indiana,
western Kentucky and southeast Missouri.

* WHEN...Until 10 PM CDT Friday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

An elementary student died and 23 others injured after their Ohio school bus was hit on first day of class

  • Updated
  • 0

(CNN) — An elementary student was killed and 23 other students were injured – including one with life-threatening injuries – after their school bus was hit by a minivan and overturned on the first day of school.

The accident occurred on state Route 41 in German Township, Ohio, on Tuesday morning, the Ohio State Highway Patrol said in a news release.

The young passenger was pronounced dead at the scene, authorities said. The other 23 were all transferred to hospitals, including the passenger who suffered “serious, life-threatening” injuries, the highway patrol said. The school bus driver suffered minor injuries, the release added.

The Northwestern Local School District school bus was struck by a Honda Odyssey that crossed the center line, authorities said. The bus then went off the road and overturned, according to the preliminary investigation, the release added.

The Odyssey driver and passenger have non-life-threatening injuries, the highway patrol said.

In a statement on Facebook, Northwestern Local Schools said, “there was an Injury accident this morning involving one (of) our buses. We are still gathering information and will share it with you as it becomes available.”

In a later post, the school district said the passenger killed was an elementary student and announced there would be no classes Wednesday.

“We will have grief counselors available for anyone who needs additional support during this tragedy. The Elementary and the Jr/Sr High will open at 8am for students, staff, and community members who need assistance and want to talk to a mental health specialist,” the post said.

“Our hearts and prayers go out to the families that have been impacted by this tragedy,” it added.

The crash remains under investigation.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

CNN’s Sara Smart contributed to this report.