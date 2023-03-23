Accenture slashes 19,000 jobs worldwide

 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The National Weather Service in Paducah KY has issued a Flood
Warning for the following rivers in Illinois...

Big Muddy River near Plumfield and Murphysboro.

.Widespread heavy rainfall is expected tonight into Friday night
across the area.  Rainfall totals of 3 to 4 inches with localized
higher amounts will cause significant rises on the Big Muddy River.
At Plumfield, the current forecast has the river cresting a half
foot above flood stage Sunday evening. At Murphysboro, the current
forecast crest is 3.5 feet above flood stage Wednesday afternoon.

For the Big Muddy River...including Plumfield and Murphysboro...
Minor flooding is forecast.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM LATE SATURDAY NIGHT TO LATE TUESDAY
MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Big Muddy River near Plumfield.

* WHEN...From late Saturday night to late Tuesday morning.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:30 AM CDT Thursday the stage was 9.0 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
early Sunday morning to a crest of 20.5 feet Sunday evening.
It will then fall below flood stage early Tuesday morning.
- Flood stage is 20.0 feet.


&&

Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH LATE
FRIDAY NIGHT...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.

* WHERE...All of southeast Missouri, southern Illinois, southwest
Indiana, and portions of western Kentucky.

* WHEN...From this evening through late Friday night.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Forecast rainfall amounts of 2 to 4 inches are expected
across the Watch area. Locally higher totals to 5 inches are
possible, especially where thunderstorms occur or repeat over
the same areas. These amounts may lead to flooding of creeks,
streams, and roads.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.

&&

Accenture slashes 19,000 jobs worldwide

  • 0
Accenture slashes 19,000 jobs worldwide

Accenture plans to slash 19,000 jobs worldwide. Pictured is an Accenture office entrance in Vancouver, Canada, in 2019.

 Tada Images/Adobe Stock

Accenture plans to slash 19,000 jobs worldwide as it attempts to cut costs amid a gloomy economic picture.

The Irish-American professional services company said in a Thursday filing that it would spend $1.2 billion in severance to cut 2.5% of its workforce over the next 18 months, and another $300 million to consolidate its office space.

More than half of the axed roles would be among back-office staff, the company said.

Accenture, which has 738,000 employees globally, said in its latest quarterly report to the Securities and Exchange Commission that it continues to hire, but had "initiated actions to streamline [its] operations and transform our non-billable corporate functions to reduce costs."

The $167 billion company downgraded its revenue growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year to between 8% and 10%, from its previous estimate of between 8% and 11%.

Shares in Accenture rose 3.9% to hit $263 apiece in early trade after its announcement. The New York-listed stock is down by more than 5% over the past 12 months.

Accenture's rivals are also trying to trim their costs. Consulting giant KPMG announced in an internal memo last month that it would cut almost 2% of its US workforce as it anticipated waning client demand, according to a Financial Times report.

McKinsey could also slash as many as 2,000 non-consulting staff in one of its biggest round of layoffs ever, Bloomberg reported last month, citing unnamed sources close to the matter.

It not just consulting feeling the pinch. Thousands of workers in the tech industry have been laid off in recent months as higher interest rates, inflation and recession fears have led to a pullback in advertising and consumer spending.

Last week, Facebook-parent Meta said it planned to lay off another 10,000 workers, its second round of significant job cuts in four months. Taken together, the cuts will reduce Meta headcount by about 25%.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.