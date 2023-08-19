 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON SUNDAY TO
10 PM CDT THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values of
105 to 115 expected.

* WHERE...Portions of southern Illinois and southeast Missouri.

* WHEN...From noon Sunday to 10 PM CDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...This will likely be the worst heat wave
we have experienced this summer in terms of duration. The
multiple day aspect of this excessive heat will add to the
impact.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

A Utah man who won a $3 million lottery jackpot on his birthday didn’t find out until a month later

  • 0

(CNN) — The 4th of July is a big day in American history, and it was a big day for a Utah man who shares his birthday with the nation’s. This year, it marked the day he unknowingly became a millionaire.

J. Refugio Gonzalez Almeida bought a winning $3 million Mega Millions lottery ticket Independence Day weekend, but didn’t realize it until a month later.

Almeida traveled out of state to Malad, Idaho the week before the 4th of July, to purchase lottery tickets for the $400 million jackpot. He said he grabbed a lot of tickets. “I bought all the games, including Mega Millions,” he told Idaho Lottery officials.

And Almeida is no stranger to buying multiple tickets. “Playing the lottery is my hobby,” he said.

When he didn’t win the Friday jackpot, Almeida drove back to Malad on Saturday. “I thought, ‘I need a ticket for the 4th of July’,” he said. Almeida’s ticket matched the first five winning numbers – but not the Megaball, on the following Tuesday night of the Mega Millions drawing.

The ticket also had the number three as the Megaplier, which tripled Almeida’s $1 million winning to $3 million.

He traveled back to Malad a month after his unknown win on July 4th to check the status of all his tickets. “I had $2, $8, not a lot. And then they scanned this one and told me I had to take it to the Lottery Commission. So here I am,” Almeida said, holding the winning check.

He plans to invest the $3 million, Almeida told the lottery officials. “I am taking this right to the bank and depositing it.”

The Mega Millions jackpot went on to reach a game record of $1.58 billion, before someone won the full prize in Neptune Beach, Florida, earlier this month.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.