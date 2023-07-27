 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT /9 PM
EDT/ FRIDAY...
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM CDT /9 PM EDT/
FRIDAY TO 7 PM CDT /8 PM EDT/ SATURDAY...

* WHAT...For the Excessive Heat Warning, dangerously hot
conditions with heat index values up to 110. For the Heat
Advisory, heat index values up to 105 expected.

* WHERE...Portions of southern Illinois, southwest Indiana and
southeast Missouri, generally to the north of a Perryville
Missouri to Marion Illinois to Evansville Indiana line.

* WHEN...For the Excessive Heat Warning, until 8 PM CDT /9 PM
EDT/ Friday. For the Heat Advisory, from 8 PM CDT /9 PM EDT/
Friday to 7 PM CDT /8 PM EDT/ Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

A New Jersey woman is arrested on suspicion of posing as a doctor and prescribing medicine for more than a year

(CNN) — A New Jersey woman was arrested Wednesday, accused of posing as a doctor and prescribing medicine to people.

Maria Macburnie, 62, was charged with practicing medicine by an unlicensed person, forgery, health care claims fraud, and three counts of distribution of a controlled dangerous substance, according to the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office.

Macburnie treated patients at Shore Medical Associates in Toms River, New Jersey, from March 2022 to June 2023, the prosecutor’s office said. She went by the name of a family member who has an active medical license, the prosecutor’s office said.

She prescribed medications written under her relative’s name, including for controlled dangerous substances, to patients, according to the prosecutor’s office.

She also submitted insurance claims and bills for services, the prosecutor’s office said.

Macburnie was taken into custody on Wednesday and booked in the Ocean County Jail. She was awaiting a detention hearing, and CNN has been unable to determine if Macburnie has retained an attorney.

CNN has sought comment from Shore Medical Associates. An automated voice message for the medical facility says the office is permanently closed and advises patients to seek additional help via email.

