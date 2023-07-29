 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT /8 PM EDT/ THIS
EVENING...

* WHAT... Heat index values of 105 to 110 degrees expected.

* WHERE...All of southern Illinois, southwest Indiana, southeast
Missouri, and western Kentucky.

* WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT /8 PM EDT/ Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

A 6-year-old girl died after being struck by a boat propeller in Arizona

  • 0

(CNN) — A 6-year-old girl who was accidentally struck by a boat propeller on Lake Pleasant in Arizona Friday morning, has died, according to officials.

Two families in a group of 12 people were out on a boat on the lake when 911 dispatchers received a call from one family that their 6-year-old daughter had been struck by the boat’s propeller, the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) said in a release.

Witnesses at the scene told law enforcement that the girl’s mother was operating the boat and unaware that the child was in the water when she started to drive, pulling the father on a wakeboard,

The father then noticed someone in the water and swam over, quickly realizing it was his own daughter and that her leg had been amputated by the boat’s propeller, according to the release.

“The child was transported to the lake marina by her family, where MCSO deputies and fire personnel met them and immediately began rendering aid to the child and subsequently transported the child to a nearby hospital where she was pronounced deceased,” the release said.

While the incident remains under investigation, the sheriff’s office said impairment doesn’t appear to be a factor in the tragedy, and all 12 occupants of the boat were wearing life vests.

The-CNN-Wire

