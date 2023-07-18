 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH
510 IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON FOR THE FOLLOWING
AREAS

IN ILLINOIS THIS WATCH INCLUDES 13 COUNTIES

IN SOUTHERN ILLINOIS

ALEXANDER             FRANKLIN              GALLATIN
HARDIN                JACKSON               JOHNSON
MASSAC                PERRY                 POPE
PULASKI               SALINE                UNION
WILLIAMSON

IN KENTUCKY THIS WATCH INCLUDES 12 COUNTIES

IN WESTERN KENTUCKY

BALLARD               CALLOWAY              CARLISLE
CRITTENDEN            FULTON                GRAVES
HICKMAN               LIVINGSTON            LYON
MARSHALL              MCCRACKEN             TRIGG

IN MISSOURI THIS WATCH INCLUDES 11 COUNTIES

IN SOUTHEAST MISSOURI

BOLLINGER             BUTLER                CAPE GIRARDEAU
CARTER                MISSISSIPPI           NEW MADRID
PERRY                 RIPLEY                SCOTT
STODDARD              WAYNE

THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF BARDWELL, BENTON, BLOOMFIELD, CADIZ,
CAIRO, CAPE GIRARDEAU, CARBONDALE, CHARLESTON, CLINTON, DONIPHAN,
EDDYVILLE, ELIZABETHTOWN, GOLCONDA, HARRISBURG, HERRIN, HICKMAN,
JACKSON, JONESBORO, MARBLE HILL, MARION, MAYFIELD, METROPOLIS,
MOUND CITY, MURPHYSBORO, MURRAY, NEW MADRID, PADUCAH, PERRYVILLE,
PIEDMONT, PINCKNEYVILLE, POPLAR BLUFF, SHAWNEETOWN, SIKESTON,
SMITHLAND, VAN BUREN, VIENNA, WEST FRANKFORT, AND WICKLIFFE.

A 3-year-old driving a golf cart hit and killed a 7-year-old in Florida, police say

(CNN) — A 3-year-old driving a golf cart struck and killed a 7-year-old on Monday afternoon in Fort Myers, Florida, according to a news release from the Florida Highway Patrol.

The 3-year-old was approaching a right curve near a home on private property when the front of the cart hit the 7-year-old who was standing in the front yard, the release said.

The older child was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead, the release said. The 3-year-old wasn’t hurt.

Concerns about minors driving golf carts in Florida recently prompted the passage of a new state law, CNN affiliate WJFX reported. Anyone under the age of 18 will soon need to have a permit or driver’s license to drive a golf cart, the station reported last month.

The bill was signed into law by Gov. Ron DeSantis and goes into effect October 1.

It doesn’t state an age when minors become eligible to start driving golf carts but does state all minors must have a permit or driver’s license to legally drive a golf cart in Florida. Drivers in Florida must be at least 15 and have parental consent to get a permit, WJFX reported.

Across the country, more than 6,500 children are hurt by golf carts every year, according to the American Academy of Pediatrics. Just more than half those injured are children under 12.

