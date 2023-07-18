 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH
510 IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON FOR THE FOLLOWING
AREAS

IN ILLINOIS THIS WATCH INCLUDES 13 COUNTIES

IN SOUTHERN ILLINOIS

ALEXANDER             FRANKLIN              GALLATIN
HARDIN                JACKSON               JOHNSON
MASSAC                PERRY                 POPE
PULASKI               SALINE                UNION
WILLIAMSON

IN KENTUCKY THIS WATCH INCLUDES 12 COUNTIES

IN WESTERN KENTUCKY

BALLARD               CALLOWAY              CARLISLE
CRITTENDEN            FULTON                GRAVES
HICKMAN               LIVINGSTON            LYON
MARSHALL              MCCRACKEN             TRIGG

IN MISSOURI THIS WATCH INCLUDES 11 COUNTIES

IN SOUTHEAST MISSOURI

BOLLINGER             BUTLER                CAPE GIRARDEAU
CARTER                MISSISSIPPI           NEW MADRID
PERRY                 RIPLEY                SCOTT
STODDARD              WAYNE

THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF BARDWELL, BENTON, BLOOMFIELD, CADIZ,
CAIRO, CAPE GIRARDEAU, CARBONDALE, CHARLESTON, CLINTON, DONIPHAN,
EDDYVILLE, ELIZABETHTOWN, GOLCONDA, HARRISBURG, HERRIN, HICKMAN,
JACKSON, JONESBORO, MARBLE HILL, MARION, MAYFIELD, METROPOLIS,
MOUND CITY, MURPHYSBORO, MURRAY, NEW MADRID, PADUCAH, PERRYVILLE,
PIEDMONT, PINCKNEYVILLE, POPLAR BLUFF, SHAWNEETOWN, SIKESTON,
SMITHLAND, VAN BUREN, VIENNA, WEST FRANKFORT, AND WICKLIFFE.

A 12-year-old is facing charges for allegedly throwing acid on an 11-year-old girl at a Detroit playground, officials say

  • 0

(CNN) — A 12-year-old girl in Detroit is facing charges after allegedly throwing acid on an 11-year-old girl at a playground, officials said.

Deaira Summers, the 11-year-old suffered second-degree burns on her back, legs and arms in the July 9 attack, her mother, Dominique Summers told CNN affiliate WXYZ.

Summers said Deaira was playing with her siblings and cousins at a playground when she was caught in the middle of an altercation between the 12-year-old and one of Deaira’s family members.

“I feel like it was the most evil thing you could do to a kid and especially the fact that she was an innocent bystander,” Summers told WXYZ.

“I hope she get what she deserve, and they all get what they deserve,” Deaira told the station, saying she wants everyone involved to be held accountable.

The 12-year-old is expected in court Tuesday afternoon for a hearing on the charges – assault with intent to do great bodily harm and felonious assault, the Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office said in a statement.

Summers said life for her and Deaira has changed since the attack.

“It takes maybe two hours what used to be 20 minutes getting dressed,” she told WXYZ. “It takes about two hours to give her her medicine. I have to give her medication 30 minutes before she takes a bath.”

During a preliminary hearing over the weekend, bond for the 12-year-old was set at $10,000, according to the prosecutor’s office.

“This is an extremely troubling set of allegations,” Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy said in the statement. “Instant horrible decision making can have lifelong effects on others. There is no excuse for this.”

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.