A 12-year-old is facing assault charges for allegedly throwing acid on an 11-year-old girl at a Detroit playground, officials say

 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...HISTORIC FLASH FLOOD EVENT CONTINUES ACROSS THE REGION...

Unprecedented flooding continues across portions of western
Kentucky and southern Illinois early this morning, with some
locations setting one day records. Many locations have seen 5 to
10 inches of rain. Many roads are closed. In fact there are too
many to mention. This does include portions of Interstate 69 and
57. Law enforcement and Emergency Management recommends avoiding
travel if possible.

The heaviest of the rain appears to be shifting to the south. But
there is additional shower and thunderstorm activity over eastern
Missouri moving toward the region.

Please share. If you do not need to be out, stay home. Do NOT
drive across a water covered road. Numerous roads are impassable.
A few are washed out especially across Graves County Kentucky.
Homes and businesses are flooded in some areas in west Kentucky.
Flash Flood Warnings and Emergencies remain in effect.

Weather Alert

...FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1230 PM CDT THIS
AFTERNOON FOR NORTHERN WILLIAMSON COUNTY...

At 658 AM CDT, Trained weather spotters reported thunderstorms
producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 3 and 5 inches
of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches
are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing.

HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing
flash flooding.

SOURCE...Trained spotters reported.

IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams,
urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.

Some locations that will experience flash flooding include...
Marion, Herrin, Carterville, Johnston City, Crainville, Cambria,
Energy, Hurst, Pittsburg, Freeman Spur, Bush, Whiteash, Williamson
County Regional Airport, Colp and Spillertown.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

&&


FLASH FLOOD...OBSERVED;
FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE

Weather Alert

...FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM CDT THIS
MORNING FOR NORTHERN JOHNSON, NORTHERN POPE AND SOUTHERN WILLIAMSON
COUNTIES...

At 652 AM CDT, trained weather spotters reported widespread flooding
across the warned area. Between 3 and 5 inches of rain have fallen.
Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 3 inches are possible in the
warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing.

HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing
flash flooding.

SOURCE...Trained spotters reported.

IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams,
urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.

Some locations that will experience flash flooding include...
Marion, Goreville, Creal Springs, Lake Of Egypt Area, Stonefort,
New Burnside, Buncombe, Eddyville and Simpson.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

&&


FLASH FLOOD...OBSERVED;
FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE

A 12-year-old is facing assault charges for allegedly throwing acid on an 11-year-old girl at a Detroit playground, officials say

  • Updated
  • 0
A 12-year-old is facing assault charges for allegedly throwing acid on an 11-year-old girl at a Detroit playground, officials say

Deaira Summers, the 11-year-old suffered second-degree burns on her back, legs and arms in the July 9 attack, her mother, Dominique Summers told CNN affiliate WXYZ.

 WXYZ

(CNN) — A 12-year-old girl facing assault charges after allegedly throwing acid on an 11-year-old girl at a Detroit playground appeared in court Tuesday, officials said.

Deaira Summers, the 11-year-old, suffered second-degree burns on her back, legs and arms in the July 9 attack, her mother, Dominique Summers told CNN affiliate WXYZ.

Deaira was playing with her siblings and cousins at a playground when she was caught in the middle of an altercation between the 12-year-old and one of Deaira’s family members, Summers said.

The 12-year-old appeared in court Tuesday for a pretrial hearing, a news release from the Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office states. She has been charged with assault with intent to do great bodily harm and felonious assault, according to the release.

“I feel like it was the most evil thing you could do to a kid and especially the fact that she was an innocent bystander,” Summers told WXYZ.

“I hope she get what she deserve, and they all get what they deserve,” Deaira told the station, saying she wants everyone involved to be held accountable.

Summers said life for her and Deaira has changed since the attack.

“It takes maybe two hours what used to be 20 minutes getting dressed,” she told WXYZ. “It takes about two hours to give her her medicine. I have to give her medication 30 minutes before she takes a bath.”

During a preliminary hearing over the weekend, bond for the 12-year-old was set at $10,000, according to the prosecutor’s office.

The case is “extremely troubling,” Wayne County Prosecutor Kym L. Worthy, said in a statement. “Instant horrible decision making can have lifelong effects on others. There is no excuse for this,” Worthy said.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.