A 12-year-old is facing assault charges for allegedly throwing acid on an 11-year-old girl at a Detroit playground, officials say

Weather Alert

...HISTORIC FLASH FLOOD EVENT CONTINUES ACROSS THE REGION... Unprecedented flooding continues across portions of western Kentucky and southern Illinois early this morning, with some locations setting one day records. Many locations have seen 5 to 10 inches of rain. Many roads are closed. In fact there are too many to mention. This does include portions of Interstate 69 and 57. Law enforcement and Emergency Management recommends avoiding travel if possible. The heaviest of the rain appears to be shifting to the south. But there is additional shower and thunderstorm activity over eastern Missouri moving toward the region. Please share. If you do not need to be out, stay home. Do NOT drive across a water covered road. Numerous roads are impassable. A few are washed out especially across Graves County Kentucky. Homes and businesses are flooded in some areas in west Kentucky. Flash Flood Warnings and Emergencies remain in effect.