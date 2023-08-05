 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT THIS
EVENING...

* WHAT...Heat index values up to 109 expected.

* WHERE...Portions of southern Illinois, western Kentucky and
southeast Missouri, generally to the west of a Fulton Kentucky
to Marion Illinois line.

* WHEN...From noon today to 7 PM CDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

6-year-old boy severely injured after apparent fall from Florida rollercoaster, officials say

  • 0

(CNN) — A 6-year-old boy in Florida was left severely injured at a theme park after apparently falling from a ride that was nearly two dozen feet above where he was found, authorities said.

The incident happened Thursday afternoon at Fun Spot America’s Galaxy Spin roller coaster ride in Kissimmee, around 22 miles south of Orlando.

“Units arrived to find a 6-year-old with traumatic injuries under the roller coaster track, which was approximately 20 feet above,” Osceola County spokesperson Mark Pino told CNN in a statement.

The child was transported to an Orlando hospital, Pino said.

The Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services told CNN it is aware of and investigating the incident.

Fun Spot America Theme Parks said in a statement the Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services inspected the ride and found it to be in “normal operating condition with no mechanical issues,” but the roller coaster remains closed pending an investigation.

The theme park’s website describes the Galaxy Spin roller coaster as a “wild-mouse-style” ride which takes riders “around sharp and tight corners” while producing “heavy G forces.”

Fun Spot America, which operates theme parks in Florida and Georgia, said it is working with the department and the ride’s manufacturer on the investigation, according to the release.

“All our guests can rest assured knowing that Fun Spot America will not reopen the ride until we are 100% sure this will not happen again,” the news release stated.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.