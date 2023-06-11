 Skip to main content
...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON CDT /1 PM EDT/ TODAY TO
7 PM CDT /8 PM EDT/ THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...West to northwest winds around 15 to 20 mph expected.

* WHERE...Portions of southern Illinois, southwest Indiana,
western Kentucky and southeast Missouri.

* WHEN...From noon CDT /1 PM EDT/ today to 7 PM CDT /8 PM EDT/
this evening.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds and rough waves on area lakes will
create hazardous conditions for small craft.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Scattered to numerous thunderstorms are
forecast to develop this afternoon. These storms will produce
dangerous lightning and locally higher wind gusts.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Boaters on area lakes should use extra caution since strong winds
and rough waves can overturn small craft. If lightning is sighted
or skies turn threatening, head to shore immediately and seek
shelter indoors until conditions improve.

6 injured in shooting at Houston nightclub, police say

(CNN) — A shooting at a Houston nightclub left six people injured, including one who is listed in critical condition, police said early Sunday.

Police responded to the shooting overnight at a club on Richmond Avenue in west Houston, Police Chief Troy Finner said at a news conference, and found multiple victims ranging in age from late 20s to early 30s.

“Apparently there’s some kind of disturbance inside of the club that came out into the parking lot,” he said.

No suspects are in custody. The investigation remains active, and police are reviewing surveillance camera footage in the area, said Finner, who noted he had limited information to share.

“It makes no sense to fire up into a crowded parking lot,” he said, vowing to find those responsible. “We’re gonna hold them accountable.”

