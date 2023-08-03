 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

.The Flood Watch has been extended until midday Friday. Additional
expected rainfall later today and especially tonight could mean more
flooding, particularly for those areas already hard hit with heavy
rains from last night.

...FLOOD WATCH NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.

* WHERE...The entire Quad State region of southeast Missouri,
southern Illinois, southwest Indiana, and western Kentucky.

* WHEN...Through Friday morning.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Low-water
crossings may be flooded. There are a couple small rivers forecast
to rise above flood stage overnight and additional rainfall may
further heighten their rise or cause other similar rises on area
rivers.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- More storm development is expected later today and especially
overnight tonight across the Quad State. Depending upon where
you are and how much rainfall you've already had, even one
storm could produce flooding in your area. Tonight's storms
may also repeat over the same areas, so this will aggravate
existing as well as promote and expand additional flood
concerns.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.

6 former Mississippi deputies identified as ‘Goon Squad’ federally charged with torture of Black men

  • 0

(CNN) — Federal charges have been filed against six former Mississippi law enforcement officers related to the torture of two Black men.

The charges include conspiracy against rights, deprivation of rights under color of law, conspiracy to obstruct justice and obstruction of justice, according to online federal court records.

Former Rankin County Sheriff’s Department deputy Hunter Elward faces the most serious of charges – discharge of a firearm during a crime of violence. Court documents name the other officers charged as Brett McAlpin, Jeffrey Middleton, Christian Dedmon, Daniel Opdyke and Joshua Hartfield.

The law enforcement officers “called themselves ‘The Goon Squad’ because of their willingness to use excessive force and not to report it,” according to a federal charging document.

The incident occurred on January 24 in Braxton, Mississippi, just southeast of Jackson. It came to light after two men, Michael Jenkins and Eddie Parker, filed a federal civil lawsuit. Many of the claims in the lawsuit were reflected in the federal charging document.

The two men, who are Black, say six White law enforcement officers entered the home they were in and tortured them for nearly two hours, culminating with Jenkins being shot in the mouth.

“On behalf of our clients Michael Jenkins and Eddie Parker, Black Lawyers for Justice thanks the United States Department of Justice for the historic legal results choices achieved today against,” Malik Shabazz, the lead attorney for the victims, told CNN.

“I have never, nor has any of the experienced attorneys that I work with have ever encountered such a malicious and sadistic and egregious case,” Shabazz told CNN in an interview last month.

“Justice is what it all boils down to. I’m just like them, you know, whether they in uniform or not,” Eddie Parker told CNN in an interview last month.

The Department of Justice has scheduled a news conference for 5 p.m. ET, according to a news release.

The-CNN-Wire

CNN’s Pamela Kirkland contributed to this report.