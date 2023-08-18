5 things to know for Aug. 18: Hurricane Hilary, Maui, Trump, Mortgage rates, Facebook

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING... * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values of 105 degrees or greater each day. * WHERE...Southeast Missouri and parts of southern Illinois along and west of Interstate 57. * WHEN...From Sunday afternoon through Wednesday evening. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...While the Excessive Heat Watch is in effect through Wednesday evening, excessive heat and humidity may continue into late next week. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Be prepared to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air- conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. This is especially true during warm or hot weather when car interiors can reach lethal temperatures in a matter of minutes. &&