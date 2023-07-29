 Skip to main content
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT /8 PM EDT/ THIS
EVENING...

* WHAT... Heat index values of 105 to 110 degrees expected.

* WHERE...All of southern Illinois, southwest Indiana, southeast
Missouri, and western Kentucky.

* WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT /8 PM EDT/ Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

5 people injured after shooting in Seattle parking lot, police say

(CNN) — Seattle police are investigating a mass shooting that left five people injured in a parking lot, the police department said.

Officers responded to a shooting on Rainier Avenue South in south Seattle at about 9 p.m. Friday, Seattle Police Chief Adrian Diaz said during a news conference. The gunfire began in the parking lot of a property formerly known as King Donuts, the chief said.

A community event was being held in the area at the time of the shooting, he said. “We have five victims – two are in critical condition, three appear to be stable,” said Diaz.

Four of the victims were transported to a nearby hospital and one victim was treated at the scene and released, according to the chief.

This scene is “evolving,” the chief said. “We don’t have right now what caused it or what initially started the shooting.”

Investigators believe there were at least two shooters, but no suspect description has been released. “We know that there’s dozens and dozens of rounds that were fired. Currently our gun violence reduction unit is actually investigating this,” said Diaz.

Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell said this is “the tragedy of today with too many guns in the wrong places, in the wrong hands.”

“This is a critical part of the city, one of the most diverse areas in the country and it’s our responsibility to protect it,” said the mayor. “This is tragic, but we’ll get through it … we’ll get to the bottom of it.”

