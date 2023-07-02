5 dead in North Myrtle Beach plane crash

(CNN) — Five people have died following a plane crash in North Myrtle Beach on Sunday, according to police.
The plane, a Piper PA-32R-300, had departed Grand Strand Airport before crashing two miles northwest of the airport, the National Transportation Safety Board said on Sunday.
“The Horry County Coroner’s Office is still in the process of identifying the victims. They will be releasing the information once everyone is identified and next of kin are notified,” North Myrtle Beach Police Public Information Officer Pat Wilkinson told CNN by email.
The NTSB and Federal Aviation Administration are investigating the crash.
The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.