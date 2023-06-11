4 people shot during a funeral procession near Chicago, police say

Weather Alert

...LAKE WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT /8 PM EDT/ THIS EVENING... * WHAT...West to northwest winds around 15 to 20 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of southern Illinois, southwest Indiana, western Kentucky and southeast Missouri. * WHEN...From noon CDT /1 PM EDT/ today to 7 PM CDT /8 PM EDT/ this evening. * IMPACTS...Strong winds and rough waves on area lakes will create hazardous conditions for small craft. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Scattered to numerous thunderstorms across the area this afternoon will produce dangerous lightning and locally higher wind gusts. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Boaters on area lakes should use extra caution since strong winds and rough waves can overturn small craft. If lightning is sighted or skies turn threatening, head to shore immediately and seek shelter indoors until conditions improve. &&