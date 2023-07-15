 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CDT SUNDAY NIGHT...

The Illinois Environmental Protection Agency forecasts Unhealthy for
Sensitive Groups (USG) or higher Air Quality Index (AQI) for Saturday
July 15th and Sunday July 16th for all of Illinois.

Smoke from wildfires is expected to impact Illinois as soon as today
and is the main contributing factor for the poor AQI. Impacts on air
quality from the smoke may be shorter in duration in more southern
locations and in close proximity to storms. The unique and widespread
nature of this event prompted this extra NWS alert. AQI forecast
details and current levels can be found at AirNow.gov

USG - Active children and adults, especially people with pulmonary or
respiratory disease such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor
activity.

Residents are urged to reduce pollution levels. Tips on how you can
reduce your emissions and protect your health can be found at
www.airnow.gov

Media Contact...217 558 1536

4 people are dead in a shooting in Hampton, Georgia, and a suspect is still at large, official says

  • Updated
  • 0

(CNN) — At least 4 people are dead after a shooting in Hampton, Georgia, Saturday morning, a county official says.

The suspect, who authorities have not yet identified, is still at large, Melissa Robinson, a spokesperson for Henry County, told CNN.

Hampton is a small city about 29 miles south of Atlanta in Henry County.

Robinson said the first call about the shooting came in around 10:45 a.m. ET. The incident happened in an area close to the Dogwood Lakes subdivision, an area that features lake-front homes and a nearby baptist church.

“The Hampton Police Department is leading the investigation with the assistance of the Henry County Police Department, Henry County Sheriff’s Department, Henry County Homeland Security and Henry County Crime Scene Unit,” a statement on the Henry County Government Facebook page reads.

An investigation into the shooting is “active and ongoing,” according to the Facebook post.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has also been notified of the shooting.

Officials advised the public to avoid the area near the incident.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

CNN’s Zoe Sottile contributed to this report.