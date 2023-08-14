 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.

* WHERE...Portions of southern Illinois, western Kentucky and
southeast Missouri, including the following areas, in southern
Illinois, Alexander, Franklin, Jackson, Johnson, Massac, Perry IL,
Pope, Pulaski, Saline, Union and Williamson. In western Kentucky,
Ballard, Calloway, Carlisle, Fulton, Graves, Hickman, Livingston,
Marshall and McCracken. In southeast Missouri, Bollinger, Butler,
Cape Girardeau, Carter, Mississippi, New Madrid, Perry MO, Ripley,
Scott, Stoddard and Wayne MO.

* WHEN...Until 10 AM CDT this morning.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Widespread thunderstorms continue to move through the watch
area this morning. This slow moving area of storms may
persist over the same areas long enough to cause local flash
flooding. Persistent rainfall rates of 1 to 2 inches per hour
will likely lead to flash flooding.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.

4 divers who went missing off the coast of North Carolina have been rescued

The US Coast Guard's logo is seen on a helicopter at Port Everglades, in Florida, November 22, 2021.

 Marco Bello/Reuters/File

(CNN) — Four divers who went missing Sunday south of Cape Fear, North Carolina, have been rescued by the United States Coast Guard and the US Navy, officials said.

The divers were found about 46 miles southeast of the Cape Fear River in North Carolina, USCG Mid-Atlantic said.

The four men went diving from a recreational boat about 63 miles east of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, around noon Sunday, a release from the US Coast Guard said.

Multiple rescue crews searched for them by boat and aircraft, with an MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter aircrew, a HC-130 Hercules aircraft crew and several vessels involved in the search, according to the news release.

The search took place about 50 miles south of Cape Fear, according to the Coast Guard. Cape Fear is near the southeastern part of North Carolina and is about 70 miles north of Myrtle Beach.

