Weather Alert

Weather Alert

.The Flood Watch has been extended until midday Friday. Additional
expected rainfall later today and especially tonight could mean more
flooding, particularly for those areas already hard hit with heavy
rains from last night.

...FLOOD WATCH NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.

* WHERE...The entire Quad State region of southeast Missouri,
southern Illinois, southwest Indiana, and western Kentucky.

* WHEN...Through Friday morning.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Low-water
crossings may be flooded. There are a couple small rivers forecast
to rise above flood stage overnight and additional rainfall may
further heighten their rise or cause other similar rises on area
rivers.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- More storm development is expected later today and especially
overnight tonight across the Quad State. Depending upon where
you are and how much rainfall you've already had, even one
storm could produce flooding in your area. Tonight's storms
may also repeat over the same areas, so this will aggravate
existing as well as promote and expand additional flood
concerns.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.

&&

3 women injured in rare otter attack in Montana’s Jefferson River

  • 0

(CNN) — An evening of inner tubing turned perilous for three Montana women when they were attacked by an otter.

The women were floating along the Jefferson River on Wednesday around 8:15 p.m. when they observed one or two otters, the Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks (FWP) said in a news release Thursday.

At least one otter attacked the women, who called 911 when they were able to get out of the water.

All three women received treatment for their injuries. One of the women had “more serious” injuries and was flown to a hospital via helicopter, according to the release.

Montana FWP has posted signs at various recreational fishing sites advising people of otter activity in the area. This is the only action the agency plans to take for now, the release said.

“While attacks from otters are rare, otters can be protective of themselves and their young, especially at close distances,” Montana FWP said. “They give birth to their young in April and can later be seen with their young in the water during the summer. They may also be protective of food resources, especially when those resources are scarce.”

People should “give all wildlife plenty of space” and keep a wide distance to avoid dangerous encounters and reduce stress on the animals, according to the news release.

“If you are attacked by an otter, fight back, get away and out of the water, and seek medical attention,” Montana FWP added.

