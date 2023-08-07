 Skip to main content
...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM CDT /11 AM EDT/ THIS
MORNING TO 5 PM CDT /6 PM EDT/ THIS AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...West winds around 15 mph expected.

* WHERE...Portions of southern Illinois, southwest Indiana,
western Kentucky and southeast Missouri.

* WHEN...From 10 AM CDT /11 AM EDT/ this morning to 5 PM CDT /6
PM EDT/ this afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds and rough waves on area lakes will
create hazardous conditions for small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Boaters on area lakes should use extra caution since strong winds
and rough waves can overturn small craft.

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 415 AM CDT EARLY THIS MORNING...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected.

* WHERE...A portion of southern Illinois, including the following
county, Williamson.

* WHEN...Until 415 AM CDT.

* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 107 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to
thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin
shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain
have fallen.
- Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are expected over
the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Marion, Herrin, Carterville, Johnston City, Crainville,
Cambria, Energy, Hurst, Pittsburg, Freeman Spur, Bush,
Whiteash, Williamson County Regional Airport, Colp and
Spillertown.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the
dangers of flooding.

3 killed after firefighting helicopters collide while battling Southern California blaze, officials say

  • Updated
  • 0

(CNN) — Three people were killed after two helicopters collided while fighting a blaze in the Southern California community of Cabazon, officials announced late Sunday night.

“The first helicopter was able to land safely nearby. Unfortunately, the second helicopter crashed and tragically all three members perished,” CalFire Southern Region Chief David Fulcher said in a news conference.

The victims included a contracted pilot, a CalFire division chief and a CalFire captain, Fulcher said.

The helicopters were among six aircraft responding to the Broadway Fire, which began Sunday after a structure fire spread to nearby vegetation, according to the region chief.

The Broadway Fire covered about three acres when firefighters responded around 6 p.m., according to a post on a joint Twitter account for CalFire and the Riverside County Fire Department. By shortly after 7 p.m., the “forward rate of spread” had been stopped, the agencies said.

A second four-acre fire was ignited by the helicopter crash but has since been extinguished, Fulcher said.

The deaths are the first of California’s 2023 fire season, according to data from CalFire.

“I would like to express our deepest sympathies and sorrow to the families and coworkers of the personnel,” Fulcher said. “This was a tragic loss for the community, the fire service community and CalFire and Riverside County Fire Department.”

The crash will be investigated by the National Transportation Safety Board, Fulcher said. CNN has sought comment from the agency.

Cabazon is a community in Riverside County and lies about 90 miles east of Los Angeles.

