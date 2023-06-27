2 Tennessee inmates have been captured after they broke out through a jail ceiling, authorities say

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING
THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions, with peak heat index values
from 110 to 115 possible both Thursday and Friday.

* WHERE...Southeast Missouri, portions of southern Illinois
southwest of a Harrisburg to Mount Vernon line, and portions of
western Kentucky from Madisonville south and west.

* WHEN...From Thursday morning through Friday evening.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...This system is tied to the broad area of
record breaking heat that has been occurring across parts of
Texas. As it moves this way, it will bring triple digit highs
both Thursday and Friday.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this
situation. Be prepared to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-
conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives
and neighbors.

Young children and pets should never be left unattended in
vehicles under any circumstances. This is especially true during
warm or hot weather when car interiors can reach lethal
temperatures in a matter of minutes.

&&

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CDT WEDNESDAY NIGHT FOR
SOUTHERN ILLINOIS...

The Illinois Environmental Protection Agency in Springfield,
Illinois, has called for an Air Quality Action Day for high levels
of Fine Particles PM 2.5 in the air from now through midnight CDT
Wednesday night for all of southern Illinois.

This alert is in effect until midnight CDT Wednesday night.

Here are some recommended actions that the public can take to reduce
the impact of Particulates on their health:

* Avoid burning wood in fireplaces or wood fired boilers
* Reduce activity time outdoors to reduce unhealthy exposure
to fine particulates and avoid exercising near busy roads
* Avoid using gasoline powered lawn equipment or recreational
vehicles
* Turn off your engine when idling for more than 10 seconds
* Conserve energy by turning off lights or setting the air
conditioner to 75 degrees or above.

Anyone sensitive to changes in air quality may be affected when
Particulates PM 2.5 are high. Children, the elderly, and anyone with
heart or lung conditions should reduce or avoid exertion and heavy
work outdoors.

2 Tennessee inmates have been captured after they broke out through a jail ceiling, authorities say

  • Updated
  • 0
2 Tennessee inmates have been captured after they broke out through a jail ceiling, authorities say

Ronnie Sharp, left, and Joshua Harris escaped the Henry County Jail through a skylight, authorities say.

 Henry County Sheriff's Office

(CNN) — Two escaped inmates in northwestern Tennessee have been captured after they broke out of jail through a skylight, law enforcement said.

One of the inmates, Ronnie Sharp, was taken into custody after “a brief foot chase” in Union City Tennessee, the Henry County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday.

The other inmate, Joshua Harris, was captured Monday evening with the help of a citizen tip, authorities said.

Sharp, 48, and Harris, 40, were able to flee the Henry County Jail by going through their cell ceiling and then prying open the skylight on the facility’s roof, the sheriff’s office initially announced Monday morning, without indicating when the breakout happened.

The pair left the jail in “an unknown direction” and are believed to be responsible for the theft of a white 2006 Chevy truck along Highway 69, the sheriff’s office said.

Before they were found, the sheriff’s office cautioned Monday that both men should be considered dangerous and urged the public not to approach them.

Sharp, who was taken back into custody by local law enforcement and US marshals, was initially jailed on several pending charges including kidnapping, aggravated assault, assault on an officer, evading arrest, theft of property and burglary, the sheriff’s office said.

He will be transported back to the Henry County Jail in the next few days, authorities said.

Harris is “serving time for violation of (his) sentence but does have a history of evading arrest, theft of property and burglary,” the sheriff’s office said.

