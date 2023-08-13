 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM CDT THIS EVENING THROUGH MONDAY
MORNING...

* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible.

* WHERE...Portions of southern Illinois, western Kentucky and
southeast Missouri, including the following counties, in southern
Illinois, Alexander, Franklin, Jackson, Johnson, Massac, Perry,
Pope, Pulaski, Saline, Union and Williamson. In western Kentucky,
Ballard, Calloway, Carlisle, Fulton, Graves, Hickman, Livingston,
Marshall and McCracken Counties. In southeast Missouri, Bollinger,
Butler, Cape Girardeau, Carter, Mississippi, New Madrid, Perry,
Ripley, Scott, Stoddard and Wayne Counties.

* WHEN...From 10 PM CDT this evening through Monday morning.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Widespread thunderstorms are expected to move southeast into
southern Illinois and southeast Missouri this evening, then
into parts of western Kentucky later tonight. This slow
moving area of storms may persist over the same areas long
enough to cause local flash flooding. Persistent rainfall
rates of 1 to 2 inches per hour would likely cause flash
flooding, especially where flooding occurred Saturday in
parts of southwest Kentucky.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.

&&

2 people safely eject from jet that later crashed during Thunder Over Michigan air show

(CNN) — Two people ejected from a jet that later crashed during the Thunder Over Michigan air show on Sunday afternoon, authorities said.

Neither suffered significant injuries but both were taken to a local hospital as a precaution, the Wayne County Airport Authority said in a statement.

The aircraft then crashed in the parking lot of a nearby apartment complex and struck unoccupied vehicles, the airport authority said. No one in the apartment complex was injured, it added.

The two people, who parachuted from the aircraft, landed in Belleville Lake, the Federal Aviation Administration told CNN.

The agency described the aircraft as an MiG-23 jet and said the two individuals ejected just south of Willow Run Airport, near the city of Ypsilanti.

Both the FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board will investigate the incident.

Leaders of Thunder Over Michigan, a two-day event of airshows, said they would stop the show after a “situation,” but did not share further details.

“Please make your way into your vehicles and calmly make your way out of the airfield,” the post said. “Please be patient as we control traffic around the area.”

